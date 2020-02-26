Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The late Catherine Murray

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Murray (née Kennedy) late of Honeyview Estate and formerly Heywood Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Kitty passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at home. Predeceased by her husband Dick she will be sadly missed by her sons Paul and Declan, brother Martin (Marty) Kennedy, grandchildren Tony, Cassandra, Rachel, Ciara, David and Leah, great-grandson Theo, daughters-in-law Eileen and Sandra, nephews, niece, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.45pm to St. Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

The late Edmond Ryan

The death has occurred of Edmond (Neddie) Ryan late of Church Quarter, Kilfeacle, Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender care of Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Edmond (Neddie); pre-deceased by his brother Michael & sisters Ann & Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family; brothers Tommy, Connie & Christy, sisters Bridget, Johanna & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary this Thursday (Feb. 27th ) from 6.00pm, removal at 7.00pm to St Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.