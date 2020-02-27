Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 27, 2020

The late Tom Casey

The death has occurred of Tom Casey late of Lisquillabeen, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary. Suddenly, at home on the 25th of February 2020. Predeceased by his brothers Bernard and Martin Joseph. Deeply regretted by his brothers Br. John, Paddy and Willie and sisters Mary, Josie, Anne, Sr. Catherine, Sr. Noreen (France) and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45X094) on Friday, 28th, from 4pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Kilbarron Church (E45D458) for 7.45pm. Requiem Mass in Kilbarron Church on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paul Kelly

The death has occurred of Paul Kelly late of Ardavillane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Suddenly, Paul, predeceased by his father Joseph and brothers Joe Jnr. and Kieran and nephew Joe (Curraghpoor). Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Lily, son Sean, mother Mary, brothers Michael, John, Gerry, Liam, Paddy and Martin, sisters Catherine, Bríd, Mary, Bernie and Noirín, mother-in-law Mary Leahy, (Glenbane), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Tipperary (E34 WD92) Thursday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Patrick Kennedy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kennedy late of Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of Nenagh Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving neices, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary on Saturday morning at 11.45am, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Paddy Moynihan

The death has occurred of Paddy Moynihan late of Sheffield UK, and formerly The Rink Place, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence in Sheffield, England. Burial will take place in Sheffield. May He Rest In Peace.

The late John O'Dea

The death has occurred of John O'Dea late of Bouladuff, The Ragg, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Breda. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Carmel, Rena and Marie, son Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff.

