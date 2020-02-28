Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, February 28, 2020

The late Peter Maher

The death has occurred of Peter Maher late of Woodview, Cahir, Tipperary. Peter died peacefully in Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Michael and Patrick, sister Maureen,(Ryan) daughters-in-law Julia and Lily, grandchildren Stephen, Chloe and Daniel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 5.oc with removal at 7.oc to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 7.30. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Order Of Malta.

The late Bridget McElroy

The death has occurred of Bridget (Phyllis) McElroy (née Farrell) late of Ballyfermot, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Lucan Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husbands James Collins and James McElroy. She will be sadly missed by her sons Derek and Shay Collins, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, Monica and Rita, nieces, nephews (especially Dinne) sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 341 Ballyfermot Road. Removal on Saturday morning to St Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot, arriving for 10am Mass, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only.

The late Anne Ryan

The death has occurred of Anne Ryan (née Kennedy) late of Belleen and late of Summerhill, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Kyle, Cloughjordan, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband John and grandson Pearse. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Chris (O'Brien), sons Denis and Michael (44 Bar), sisters Nonie (Lowry) and Olive (Kenny), son-in-law Matt, Denis's partner Amanda, Michael's fiancee Una, grandchildren Leona, Adrian, Katie, Dearbhla, Roisín and Mikey, great-grandson Kelvin, daughter-in-law Kathleen, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and friends. Reposing on Saturday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 o'c with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

