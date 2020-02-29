Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 29, 2020

The late Greeta Carroll

The death has occurred of Greeta Carroll (née McInerney) late of White Heather Cottage, Derrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary / Wicklow Town, Wicklow and late of Greenford, England. After a short illness, beloved wife of the late Pat and loving mother of Cynthia and Graham. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Bridie, Maura and Ann, brothers John and Thomas, grandchildren Sean, Marc, Aidan, Kathryn, Brogan and Lily, great-grandchildren Archie, Arla, Stanley, Beatrice and Amelia,Cynthia's Partner Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing on Sunday 1st at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh (E45 FA31) from 4.30pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, Nenagh, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o'c with burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.

The late Mary Katherine O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary Katherine O'Brien late of Kinsale, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at her home in Fort View. Mary Katherine, beloved wife of the late Thomas O'Brien. Sadly missed by her loving brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Justin Coman

The death has occurred of Justin Coman late of St Mary's Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy and John. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy and Joe, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brother in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Sunday 1st March, from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 2nd March, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Patricia Conroy

The death has occurred of Patricia Conroy late of 3 Garryard East, Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of 52 O'Moore St., Mountmellick, Co. Laois, died 27th February, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick (Comer) and Bridie Conroy NT. She is survived by her loving brothers and sisters, Danny, Noeleen, Eugene, Miriam, Joe and Michelle, her brothers-in-law David, Hugh and Michael, her sisters-in-law Mairin, Karen and Olive and all her nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick (R32PC95),on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 7pm. Reposing on Monday in the Funeral Home from 11.30am, with removal at 12.45pm to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. Live streaming of funeral mass www.mountmellickparish.ie

The late Paschal O'Connell

The death has occurred of Paschal O'Connell late of Cloughready, Emly, Tipperary. Peacefully. Paschal, sadly missed by his loving family; wife Philomena, daughter Katie, sons Danny, Mike and Paschal, grandchildren, brother Ailbe, sister Mary Anthony, son-in-law Tommy and daughter-in-law Jenni, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Saturday evening, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St. Brigid’s Church, Templebraden and funeral afterwards to Emly New Cemetery.

The late Patrick O'Flynn

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Flynn late of Glen Ellyn, Chicago, USA, and formerly of Burke Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary on February 26th 2020, peacefully at home. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Elizabeth Ann, his son Stephen, daughters Rhona and Lauren, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren and his sisters Margaret Ward and Dolores Cleary. The Funeral will take place on Tuesday March 3rd 2020 at St Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Avenue, Glen Ellyn, Illinois 60136. Visitation at 9.00am. Mass at 10.00am. Reception at Glen Oak Country Club 11.30am to 2.30pm.

The late Kathleen O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Halloran (née Bailey) late of O’Connell Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully. Kathleen, predeceased by her husband Joseph (Joe). Sadly missed by daughters Joan, Bernadette and Imelda, sons John and Richard, sons-in-law Jim, Tom and Michael, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Miria, David, Lisa, Ciara, Sinéad and Eadaoin, great-grandchildren Darragh, Maisie, Orlagh, James and Aidan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary town, on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Foundation.

The late Paul Reddy

The death has occurred of Paul (Pauly) Reddy late of Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of St. Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel. 23rd February 2020, peacefully at Princess Louise Hospital, North Kensington, London. Funeral will take place in St. Aidan's Church, East Acton, London in March.

The late Marita Ryan

The death has occurred of Marita Ryan (née Conlon) late of Ballycormack, Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary, E53 X599. Marita, daughter of the late Dermot & Margaret (Babe) Conlon. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Mike, daughters Michelle, Marion & Amanda, sons Gary & Conor, sister Mary, Marions fiance Conor (Ford), mother-in-law, Mary, sister-in-law, Bridget, brother-in-law Tim, uncle, aunts, extended family, neighbours & friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at her home on Saturday from 4 - 8pm (E53 X599). Removal on Sunday morning for funeral mass at 10.30 in Aglish Church and burial afterwards in St Peter & Pauls cemetery, Borrisokane. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice

The late Tom Ryan

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Ryan late of The Barracks, Curreeney, Kilcommon, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, 28/2/2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving family Elaine, Joanne, Noeleen, Matt and Andy, brothers Martin and Matt, sister Freddie, grandchildren Tom, John, Ella, Roisin, Sean, Peter and Darragh, sons in law Pat, Mike and Theo, daughters in law Jackie & Stephanie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 5 o'c with removal to the Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney, at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o'c followed by burial in the church grounds.

