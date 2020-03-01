Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 1, 2020

The late Greeta Carroll

The death has occurred of Greeta Carroll (née McInerney) late of White Heather Cottage, Derrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary, late of Greenford, England and formerly of Wicklow Town. After a short illness, beloved wife of the late Pat and loving mother of Cynthia and Graham. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Bridie, Maura and Ann, brothers John and Thomas, grandchildren Sean, Marc, Aidan, Kathryn, Brogan and Lily, great-grandchildren Archie, Arla, Stanley, Beatrice and Amelia,Cynthia's Partner Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing on Sunday 1st at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh (E45 FA31) from 4.30pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, Nenagh, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o'c with burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.

The late Bernadette Maher

The death has occurred of Bernadette Maher (née Bergin) late of Derrymore Upper, Roscrea, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick and daughter Frances Helena. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Josephine, son Jim, sister Áine, brothers Tony and Danny, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Monday morning, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Alice O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Alice (Leisha) O'Keeffe (née Bennett) late of Main Street and formerly of Thomastown, Golden, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Nursing Unit Cluain Arann, Tipperary. Alice (Leisha), beloved wife of the late Mylie and sister of the late Ellen, Bridget, Jackie, Larry and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family Bridget, Michael and Anne, sons-in-law Jason and David, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren Samuel, Rebecca, Dylan, Matthew, Rachel, Iona, Eoghan and Sarah, sisters Maureen Zelto and Anne Childerstone, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Matthew Ryan

The death has occurred of Matthew Ryan late of Bianconi Drive and formerly Abbey Road, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Abbey Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Devoted husband, father and grandfather, Mattie passed away peacefully at Waterford University Hospital on Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Jim and Nicholas and his sister Chrissie he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Chris, children James, Susan (Morrissey), Karen (Collins), Jennifer (Houlihan), Olivia (Slattery), Louise (Prout) and Matthew, adored grandchildren and great-grand-daughter, brother John, sisters Mai and Elizabeth, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation at 3.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

