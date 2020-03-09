Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 9, 2020

The late Margaret Crotty

The death has occurred of Margaret Crotty (née Travers) late of Kickham Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Suddenly, at her residence. (Wife of the late Thomas Crotty and mother of the late Mary Egan). Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Patricia and Frances, son Anthony, granddaughters Megan and Sarah, son in law Tony, relatives and friends. May Margaret Rest in Peace. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter and Paul’s. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Eileen Sweeney

The death has occurred of Eileen Sweeney (née Barry) late of Redmond Square, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Eileen, wife of the late Timmy. Sadly missed by her loving family; sons Eamon and Terry, daughter Bridie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Ben and Tommy, sister Ann Marie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

