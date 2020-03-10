Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The late Nicholas Butler

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Butler late of 72, Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Nicholas’ Church on Wednesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery. May He Rest in Peace.

The late Liam Loughman

The death has occurred of Liam Loughman late of Mountain View Drive, Cahir, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary. Liam passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Peg, daughters Kathleen, Joan and Helena (Brennan, Castlecomer), son-in-law Laurie, Joan’s fiancé Declan, grandsons Stephen and Jack, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The late Johanna O'Neill

The death has occurred of Johanna (Josie) O'Neill late of Ballinurra, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Late of Ballinurra, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary and England. Sister of the late Christy, Elizabeth, Nora and Nancy. Much loved sister May Lonergan, Kathleen Ellis (Australia) and Peggy O'Connell, brothers Teddy, Pat and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir, on Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to Faugheen Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.