Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The late Patrick Burke

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Burke late of Ard na Greine and late of James Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 10th March 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Very deeply regretted by his son Christopher, daughters Margaret and Mary, wife Margaret, grandchildren Katie and Sean, brother Christy, sister Mary, sons-in-law Will and Pat, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. May Patrick Rest in Peace. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

The late Ramie Hayes

The death has occurred of Ramie Hayes late of Sarsfield Street (Pound Street), Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Teresa, daughters Jackie and Edel, sons John and Kenneth, son-in-law Pat Sheahan, partners Seamie Dunne, Debbie Winchester and Edel Gallagher, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

