Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 12, 2020

The late Bridget Clancy

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Clancy (née Lawless) late of Mullinahone, Tipperary and Preston, England. Bridget passed away peacefully at Longton Nursing & Residential Care Home, Lancashire, England on 26th February 2020 fortified by the rights of the Holy Church. Beloved wife of the late James Clancy, dear mother to Mary and Michael, mother-in-law to Nigel and devoted granny to Gabrielle, Annabelle and Eloise. May Bridget Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 14th March, at 12 noon, in St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

The late Catherine Elizabeth Kiely

The death has occurred of Catherine Elizabeth Kiely (née Stokes) late of Bún Na Coille, Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir, Tipperary. Catherine predeceased by her husband Johnny. She will be deeply regretted by her loving brother John, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Leo

The death has occurred of Michael Leo late of Foxhall, Newport, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick. 11th March 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his sister Michelle and his father John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, his daughter Rachel, son Michael, mother Peggy, sister Susan, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and many cousins, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 13th March, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 14th, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher late of John Street, Cashel and formerly of Graigue, Clerihan, Co. Tipperary. March 10th 2020, at Home. John, very sadly missed by his wife Anne, sister Joan, brothers Stephen (USA) and Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence, John Street Cashel, this Friday 13th from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, followed by Burial to St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street, Cashel. May He Rest In Peace.

The late Sheila Ryan

The death has occurred of Sheila Ryan (Cormac) (née Mcateer) late of Attybick, Dundrum, Tipperary. March 11th 2020,(Peacefully) In the excellent care of the Matron and Staff of St Theresas District Hospital Clogheen. Sheila: Predeceased by her husband Paddy and sister Catherine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, this Thursday (March 12th) from 5:30pm with removal 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Friday at 11:30am followed by burial in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Josephine Sweeney

The death has occurred of Josephine (Fianna) Sweeney (née Cahill) late of Ard Mhuire, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband John and daughter in law Marian. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret (Heffernan) and Monica (McCarthy), son Willie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law Rodge and John, nephews, nieces, brother Michaél, cousins, neighbours and many good friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 12th March, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Community Hospital of the Assumption, Unit C.

The late Mary Walsh

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Walsh) late of The Mall Lodge, Cahir, Tipperary / Kilmacthomas, Waterford. Mary (formerly of Ballinabanogue, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford) died peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of Dr. Donnellan and all the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, daughter Caroline, sons Anthony, Joe, Brian and Ronan, sister Kathleen, brothers John and Pat, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday at 12.30pm for Mass at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to N.C.B.I. May She Rest In Peace.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.