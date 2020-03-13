Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 13, 2020

The late Cyril Condon

The death has occurred of Cyril Condon late of Morton Place and formerly Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Tipperary. Devoted father of Ian, Sonia and Warren, Cyril passed away unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Predeceased by his wife Carmel he will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, grandchildren Luke, Emily, Grace, Adam, Corey and Hazel, brothers Vivian and Gerald, sister Isobel, daughter-in-law Sharon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE GOVERNMENT REQUIREMENT THAT THERE BE NO MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE GATHERED INDOORS, AND FROM THE RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE IRISH BISHOP CONFERENCE, THE CHURCH KINDLY REQUESTS THAT ONLY IMMEDIATE FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS ATTEND THE FUNERAL MASS. TO FURTHER FACILITATE THIS NECESSARY ACTION THE TIME OF CYRIL'S FUNERAL MASS HAS CHANGED TO 11.00AM ON SATURDAY. THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND CAN VIEW THE CEREMONY ON THE CHURCH'S LIVESTREAM AT: www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

The late Eamon Dooley

The death has occurred of Eamon Dooley late of Old Road, Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Feakle and Curracloon, Co. Clare. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his wife Mary (Maudie) (nee Treacy) and by his sisters Mary, Kathleen and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Kathleen (Bond), Theresa, Kieran and Joan (McInerney), his partner Margaret, brother John and the Brett family, sons-in-law Philip and Kieran, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren Eimile, Tommy, Joseph and Maud, great-grandson Ruadhán, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Friday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines arriving at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

The late James Stapleton

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Stapleton late of Ballylahiff, Oola, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully following a short illness; deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughters Helen and Clare (Croffey), sons Martin, Noel and Paul, sisters Sr Clare (RSM), Margaret (O'Mahony) and Sr. Theresa (MSHR), brothers Dick and Tom (deceased), daughters-in-law Bernie, Caroline and Siobhán, son-in-law Tom and Mike, 12 beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Tipperary on Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only please.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.