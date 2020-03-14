Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 14, 2020

The late John Cahill

The death has occurred of John Cahill late of Tullaskeagh, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita, sons Mark and Shane, daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Seán, Niamh and Gráinne, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Monday arrving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines Funeral Mass on Monday will be confined for family members and relatives only.

The late Patrick Dwyer

The death has occurred of Patrick ( Paddy ) Dwyer late of Cill Cluain, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his wife Bríd. Will be sadly missed by his daughters Marian, Clare, Valerie and Mairéad, sons Gerard and Brian, grandchildren Rory, Lara, Conor, Liam and Darragh, sons-in-law Tom, Roy, Gerry and Finbarr, daughters-in-law Trish and Ale, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Family Only Requiem Mass in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home on Sunday 15th March at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Center.

The late Pierce Duggan

The death has occurred of Pierce Duggan late of The Castle, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 X9D8. Suddenly, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his sister Rita. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Joan, sons Philip and John, sisters Margaret and Carmel, brothers Thomas and Fr John, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Liam, Jack, Kenneth and Alan, sisters-in-law Mary, Michelle and Mook, Philip's fiancée April, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at his residence ( E41 X9D8 ) on Sunday, 15th March, from 2pm to 7pm. Arriving at St James' Church, Two Mile Borris on Monday, 16th, for Family Only (max 100 people) Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery. Following Covid-19 guidelines we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence books.

The late Michael Gleeson

The death has occurred of Michael Gleeson late of St Conlans home and late of Ballyquinlivan Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff of St. Conlan's Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved sisters Ann, May and Winnie and brothers Jack and Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews, nieces cousins, neighbors, the residents of St.Conlan's Home and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace. Michael’s Funeral Mass takes place in Kilbarron Church this Sunday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilbarron Cemetery.

The late Martin Hayes

The death has occurred of Martin Hayes late of Glassdrum, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel, past National President of C.B.A.I. Deeply regretted by Mary and brothers Brendan, Kevin, Joseph and step sister Breda, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and wonderful neighbours. Regretfully due to National Guidelines funeral has to be restricted to Family and close friends only. Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Monday, 16th March, at 11.30 o’c followed by internment in the local cemetery.

The late Liam Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Liam Kavanagh late of Camphill, Grangemockler, and formerly Griffith Avenue., Clonmel, Tipperary

Liam Kavanagh. Peacefully in the care of the staff at Rathkeevan nursing home. Liam, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Seamus, Norman and Noel, sisters Therese, Dolores and Sonia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, The Camphill Community Grangemockler, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 4.30 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 6 o'clock. Please note that in an effort to follow Government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of Liam's family. A private funeral mass for family and relatives will take place on Sunday at 1.30 o'clock followed by burial in St.Patrick's cemetery. We encourage no hand shaking or use of condolence book. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the churches livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time

The late Mary Rose Shaw

The death has occurred of Mary Rose Shaw (née Halpin) late of Nenagh, Tipperary / Galway / Killarney, Kerry, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh, Co. Tipperarry. Predeceased by her beloved Frank and sadly missed by her daughter Rose (Cleary), sons Frank and Niall, son-in-law Con, daughters-in-law Eileen and Geraldine, grandchildren Lisa, David, Conor, Alison, David and Emily and great-granddaughter Heidi. Reposing at her daughter's home Annbrook House, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, on Saturday March 14th from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Sunday March 15th to St. Colman's Church, Gort, Co. Galway, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman's Graveyard, Gort. Due to recent HSE Guidelines regarding Covid-19 and funeral gatherings, the funeral will take place privately and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later stage for all to attend. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff in Rivervale Nursing Home.

The late Ann Martin

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy) Martin (née Hogan) late of St. Conlan's home & Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Knockane, Toomevara. Predeceased by her beloved husband Brendan, daughter Ann, brother Mick and sister Mary. In the tender care of the Matron and staff of St. Conlan's home Nenagh. Deeply regretted by her loving family Francis, Kathleen, Noreen, Mary and Austin. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law and daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, the residents of St. Conlan's home and friends. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Gortagarry Church Grounds. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of St. Conlan's home, Nenagh. Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19, with the support and agreement of Nancy's family we encourage the use of hand sanitising on entry of the funeral home and Church and we will have no condolence book.

