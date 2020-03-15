Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 15, 2020

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née D'arcy) late of Muine, Doon, Limerick, V94 A2WV / Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in her 97th year, wife of the late Connie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Bríd and Mary B, sons Con and Mike, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Bernie, grandchildren Conor, Máire, Maureen, Cormac and Neil, great grandaughter Grace Mary, nieces, nephews, Pat, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son Mike’s residence Muine, Doon, Co. Limerick V94A 2WV Monday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Due to the National Guidelines regarding Covid-19 funeral has to be restricted to family only inside the church.

The late John Brennan

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Brennan late of O’Leary Place, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Husband of the late Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Michael, daughters Fiona (Black), Teresa (Ryan, Thurles) brothers Michael, Joe and Richard, sister Biddy, grandchildren Tony, Mary, Shaun and Jessica, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private repose at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Tipperary. Family funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 10.30am on Monday, March 16, and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Please note that, in an effort to follow best practice in line with HSE guidelines for Covid-19, with the agreement of John’s family, we encourage no handshaking or use of a condolence book.

The late Ann Corridan

The death has occurred of Ann Corridan (née Mcnamara) late of Keel Glenderry, Ballyheigue, Kerry and formerly of Ballinahow, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Funeral Arrangements will follow.

The late Frankie De Lewis

The death has occurred of Frankie De Lewis late of Chapel Lane, Roscrea, Tipperary. Died in the Elga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone. Deeply regretted by his sons, Francis and Patrick, daughters Linda and Anne, grandschildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his son Francis's residence, 2 Chapel Lane, Roscrea, on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, 16th March, to arrive at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately after Mass in Dungar Cemetery. Private removal on Monday morning. Due to HSE and Covid-19 Guidelines, hand shaking and personal contact not recommended.

The late Jim Foley

The death has occurred of Jim Foley late of No. 2 Glenoughty Close, Glencar, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 A9R7 and formerly Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Deeply missed by loving wife Philomena, sons Paul and Edwin, daughter’s-in-law Joanne and Cathy, grandchildren Jamie, Leah, Matthew and Rebecca, sister Eleanor, England, nieces Mandy and Caroline and a wide circle of family and friends. Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Saturday 14th March 2020. Funeral Mass on Monday 16th March 2020 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. In compliance with government guidelines, wake and Funeral Mass private to immediate family only please.

