Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Carmel Drohan late of Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Melview Nursing Home. Carmel, sadly mised by her Nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, extended family and friends. A private funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's church, Irishtown, followed by burial in St.Patrick's cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service. www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

The death has occurred of Raymond Griffin late of Ballinanty, Bruff, Limerick / Tipperary and formerly of Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Co.Limerick. Employee of Liam Lynch Quarries, peacefully on 22nd March 2020 in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his father John. Survived by his adoring mother Margaret, sister Fiona (Burke), Knockainey, brothers Paul (Tralee) and Stuart (Maynooth), brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Lisa, nephews Cillian, Ryan and Liam and nieces Ava and Emma, friends Ollie, Alan, Robbie and Kieran. Aunts, uncles, cousins and a very wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 24th at 11.30 am at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey, Co. Limerick, indoor restrictions apply due to Covid-19, family and close friends only in the church please. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial Mass to celebrate Raymond's life will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Peggy O'Sullivan (née Cahill) late of Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Ballymore, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary, March 22nd 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Peggy, deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, family Kay, John and Patricia, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Dearbhaile, Calum and Mirin, brothers Sean and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Strictly Private Family Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will take place when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

