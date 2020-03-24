Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The late Billy Costigan

The death has occurred of Billy Costigan late of Park View West, Templemore, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his devoted and heartbroken wife Bridget and daughter Priscilla, honorary grandchildren, Jill and Ruth, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Please respect government current guidelines, messages of condolences can be left at www.ejgrey.com. Family will be in attendance at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Mass for family and friends in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Wednesday the 25th at 10-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Medical Oncology Day Ward UHL.

The late Tim McCarthy

The death has occurred of Tim McCarthy late of Barrack Street, Cahir, Tipperary. Tim passed away unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, loving sons Kenneth, Aidan and Gavin, Kenneths wife Sonya, Aidan's parnter Lisa, grandson Conor, brother Sean, sisters Maura and Nora, brothers in law Kevin, Richard and James, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.