Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The late Bridie McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Bridie McLoughlin (née Seymour) late of Lackaroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late John McLoughlin. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Kitty and Sr. Margaret, brother Matt, sister-in-law Rita, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace. A private family funeral will take place in keeping with Govenment Guidelines and H.S.E. advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Bridie's life will be held at a later date.

The late Roy Anthony Wassell

The death has occurred of Roy Anthony Wassell late of Castle Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Passed away peacefully in the loving care of staff in Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel. (Husband of the late Maria). Very deeply regretted by loving daughters Zoe, Emma and Sarah, grandchildren John, Christopher, James, Conor, Jack, Amelia and T.J., sons-in-law Robert and Tom, relatives and friends. May Roy Rest in Peace Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family. Thank you for your understanding. Private cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The late Robert Williams

The death has occurred of Robert Williams late of Streamstown, Roscrea, Tipperary. Robert Williams, Streamstown, Roscrea, died 24th March at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, sons Robert, Charles and Mark, daughter Suzanne, grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Removal from his house on Thursday to St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea for Funeral Service at 11.30am followed by burial in Dungar Cemetary. Memorial Service in Robert's memory will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Due to HSE directive on Covid-19 house and church are private.

