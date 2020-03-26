Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 26, 2020

The late John Harty

The death has occurred of John Harty late of Ballyanny, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline and his brothers & sisters. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Kevin, Michael and John, grandchildren JJ, Olivia and Clara, daughter-in-law Lorraine, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government & HSE guidelines on Covid-19. A memorial mass will take place at later date.

The late Conor Ryan

The death has occurred of Conor (Connie, Con) Ryan late of Commonline, Doon, Tipperary / Doon, Limerick. Peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, son Brendan, daughters Órla, Róisín and Aoife, devoted sister Kathleen, son-in-law Wayne, daughter-in-law Anushka, Órla’s partner Colm, much loved grandchildren Jayden, Lucy, Maisie and Pippa, uncles Den and Jack and their wives Maura and Margaret, his niece/goddaughter Fiona, nephews Gearóid and Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and their families, cousins, extended family, supportive neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon Friday morning at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Mid-Western Cancer Foundation. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis’. Due to the National Guidelines regarding Covid-19 funeral is restricted to family only inside the Church.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.