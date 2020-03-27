Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 27, 2020

The late Jim Cunnane

The death has occurred of Jim Cunnane late of Tudor Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary / Tubbercurry, Sligo. Peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Waterford. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife June, son Michael, daughters Jennifer and Una, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. May Jim Rest in Peace Private Funeral Mass will take place. Memorial service will take place at a later date to celebrate Jim’s life.

The late Johnn Doyle

The death has occurred of Johnny Doyle late of Bradley Row, Templemore, Tipperary. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11 am and can be viewed live on www.ejgrey.com. interment afterwards at 12 pm in Templemore Cemetery.

The late Mary Fahey

The death has occurred of Mary Fahey (née Molloy) late of Gaile, Thurles and formerly of Kylenoe, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. March 26th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at Acorn Lodge. Mary, beloved wife of the late Philly and sister of the late Paddy Heffernan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Martin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 the Funeral and House are strictly private. Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

The late Billy Fennessy

The death has occurred of Billy Fennessy late of Rathronan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his family. Billy, sadly missed by his loving wife Therese, son Paul, daughters Edel, Sarah and Eimear, brothers Noel and Frankie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends May He Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning in St. John the Baptist's Church, Powerstown at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the SS Peter & Paul's church Livestream service; www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by clicking Clonmel. All enquiries to Fennessy's Funeral Directors, Clonmel. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

The late Michael Hall

The death has occurred of Michael Hall late of 1 Cashel Road, Killenaule, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving family sons Michael Jn, Neilie, daughter Marina, daughter-in-law Rita, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren, brother Liam, sisters Bessie and Stella, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11.30 o'c in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast from the Church on 106.7 FM.

The late Stephanie Hanley

The death has occurred of Stephanie Hanley (née Griffin) late of St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen (Brunch) sons Stephen & Sean & daughter Krystel, father Michael sister Margaret, brothers Thomas, Bernard & David, father-in-law Christy, mother-in-law Mary, grand aunt to baby Dean, uncles, aunts nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Rest in Peace. Private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 10 a.m followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Thank you for your understanding.

The late Eleanor Sheridan

The death has occurred of Eleanor Sheridan late of Roselawn Close, Cashel, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Eleanor, deeply regretted by her loving family Jennifer, Billy, Declan, Philip, David, Adrian, P.J., Samantha, Emmet, Sarah and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Marie Manton and Ann Colville, brother Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government Restrictions the funeral is strictly private. A Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

The late Kathleen Tynan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Tynan (née Tuohy) late of Ballinree, Boherlahan, Tipperary and formerly of Cormackstown, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, March 25th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late John and sister of the late Pauline, Rita, Billy, Philip, Jack, Christy and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Teresa Mulcahy and Claire Armstrong, sons-in-law Connie and Michael, her adored grandchildren Corinne, Thomas and Michelle, great-grandchildren Fionn, Patrick, Bella and Joshua, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 the Funeral is strictly private. A Memorial Mass will take place will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.