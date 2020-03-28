Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 28, 2020

The late Ger Lynch

The death has occurred of Ger Lynch late of Townlough, Portroe, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Ballykilda, Killaloe. Suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh, beloved husband of Evelyn and loving father of Marian, Irene and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brothers Pat and Michael, his adored grandchildren Aoibheann, Sorcha, Darren, Eva, Elsa, James and Ben, sons-in-law Finbar, Aidan and Seamus, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. A private family funeral will take place in keeping with Government Guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Ger's life will be held at a later date.

The late Elizabeth O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Sullivan (née Eustace) late of Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Betty, wife of the late Maurice, sadly missed by her loving family, son Maurice, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren Shane, Sadhbh, Eadoin, Riona and Tara, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday morning in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 10 o'clock. Burial thereafter in St.Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the churches livestream service.www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

