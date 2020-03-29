Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 29, 2020

The late Billy Lanigan

The death has occurred of Billy Lanigan late of Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary / Miltown Malbay, Clare. Husband of the late Margaret Lally. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. May he rest in peace. Due to the Covid 19 virus and recent Government and HSE guidelines a private, family only, funeral will take place.

The late Joan O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Joan O'Dwyer (née O'Sullivan) late of Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and formerly of Churchquarter, Kilfeacle, 28th March 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family – Joan - adored mother of Tom, Kevin, Connie & Mary, beloved nana to Aaron, Abbie, Emily, Aidan & Katie. She will be sadly missed by her children & their father Con, grandchildren, brother Tom (Doon), sister Margaret (Cooney-Gortnahoe), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Jack, daughters-in-law Tracy, Susan & Sarah, Mary’s partner PJ, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. May She Rest in Peace. Due to Government & HSE guidelines Joan’s funeral will be private, a memorial service will be held for Joan at a later date. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Harry Magee

The death has occurred of Harry Magee late of Cashel Road, Mantlehill, Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Belfast and Leeds, March 28th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Harry, beloved father of the late Eamonn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Sharon, son Kieran, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Nathan, Meghan and Ethan, sister Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 the funeral takes place privately. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society. Memorial Mass will take place when the Restrictions are lifted.

The late Kevin Nugent

The death has occurred of Kevin Nugent, “The Ball Alley”, Kilmacomma and formerly Greenane, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Kevin passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Saturday morning. Pre-deceased by his brothers Paddy, Tony and Gary he will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. A live stream of Kevin’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel at 12 o’clock. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis.

The late Breda Ryan

The death has occurred of Breda Ryan late of Barnagore Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary. In her 103rd year. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the managment and staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved sister Ellen & her brothers Paul and Peter. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and friends. May Breda Rest In Peace. A private family funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and H.S.E. advise on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19. A memorial Mass to celebrate Breda's life will be held at a later date.