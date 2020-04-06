Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 6, 2020

The late Edmund Browne

The death has occurred of Edmund Browne late of Lucan, Dublin / Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Edmund, dearly beloved husband of Josephine (née Kelly), dear father of Helen, Maeve, Edmund, Katherine and Stephen and a devoted grandpa/grandad to Ciara, Ryan, Aimee, Aaron and Holly. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Irene and Elaine, Maeve’s partner, Tom, relatives, neighbours and many friends in music and golf. R.I.P. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Edmund where we will honour his life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Edmund’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on www.cunninghamsfunerals.com The Funeral Mass may be view by following the following link on Tuesday afternoon at 1.00 o’c. https://lucanparish.com/live-webcam-broadcast. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

The late Margaret Cantwell

The death has occurred of Margaret Cantwell (née Maher) late of Noard, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Margaret, after a long illness bravely borne in the wonderful care of her heartbroken family. Predeceased by her husband John, parents Pat and Mai and her brothers Paddy and Mick. Deeply regretted by her daughter Sinéad, sons Tomás and Eoin, grandchildren Victoria, Jessica, Kate and Joe, daughter-in-law Katriona, son-in-law Martin, Eoin's Fiancée Mary-Jean, brothers Laurence and John, sisters Breege (O'Carroll), Jo (Emmer) and Marianne (Cleary), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and loyal customers. May She Rest in Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. House also private, please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section below. A Memorial Mass will take place for Margaret at a later date.

The late Carol Corboy

The death has occurred of Carol Corboy (née Dennehy) late of Inislounaght, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Carol passed away, peacefully at home, on Saturday afternoon, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Donal, sons David, Kevin and Simon, daughters Nicola and Danielle, grandchildren Conor, Christopher and Callum, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Monday. The Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis. Carol’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Pat Doyle

The death has occurred of Pat Doyle late of Agar's Lane, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, April 5th 2020, peacefully at home. Pat, beloved son of the late Connie and Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 the Funeral takes place privately. Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

The late Martin Guest

The death has occurred of Martin Guest late of Rathmore, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and adored father of Shane, Alan & Ronan, daughters in-law, Claire, Sinead and Elaine, and his cherished grandchildren Caoimhe, Adam, Marty, Eoghan, Erin, Kara & Sean; will be sadly missed by his family, brothers, sisters, all his relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for the immediate family only in the church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass. Expressions of condolence can be made on this website. A memorial Mass to celebrate Martin's life will take place at a later date.

The late Michael Heffernan

The death has occurred of Michael Heffernan late of Graigue, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Will be sadly missed by his son Kevin, daughters Christina, Cleantha and Maryrose, grandchildren Stephen, Connor and Staceylee, brother Matt, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions a Private Family Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday 7th April at 11.30am in St Kevin's Church, Littleton. The Mass can be viewed online at churchservices.tv/littleton. Condolences can be left on the link below.

The late Tom Larkin

The death has occurred of Tom Larkin late of Kilsheelan, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home. Tom, beloved husband of the late Joan, sadly missed by his loving family, sons Eugene and Eric, daughters-in-law Gabrielle and Orla, grandchildren Jennifer, Ronan, Jack and Malaidh, brother Liam, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan, this Tuesday afternoon at 2.30 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Thank you for your undrestanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Margaret Owens

The death has occurred of Margaret Owens (née O'Brien) late of Kincora Park, Ennis, Clare / Nenagh, Tipperary. Margaret Owens (nee O'Brien)and formally of Nenagh Co. Tipperary. April 4th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Ennis Nursing Home, in her 85th year. Pre deceased by her beloved husband Jack, brothers Tim, Michael, Christy, John and Gerard, sister, Fidelma. Sadly missed by her sons Gerry, Seán, Paul and Frank, sisters Patricia and Connie, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, many friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis. Due to current restrictions, Margaret's Mass and Burial will be private. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at a later date. Those who would like to convey their sympathies can do so by email to info@dalyfunerals.com. Donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society Ireland.

The late Bridget Poyntz

The death has occurred of Bridget (Buddy) Poyntz (née Purcell) formerly Millvale, Carrick-on-Suir and Late of Queen Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly Bridget (Buddy) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her family only days after her recently deceased husband Billy. Bridget, mother of the late Joseph and infant daughters Margaret and Joanne. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Thomas, daughters Majella and Patrica, grandchildren Fiona, Jason, David, Aine, Jessica, Lucy and Gavin, great-grandchildren Hannah and Josh, brother Dan, Billy's sister Peggy (O'Loughlin) and her husband Paddy, nieces and nephews at home and also in the Uk and Canada, extended family and her many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government restrictions on public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie. The family intend to hold a memorial service to celebrate the lives of Bridget and Billy at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Philip Quinn

The death has occurred of Philip Quinn late of Shanakill Roscrea, Templemore, Tipperary. On 5th of April 2020 died peacefully in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary Katherine. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Phelim and Thomas, brother Seamus, sister in law Patricia, brother in law William, nieces Miriam and Claire and nephew John, relatives, neighbours and friends. In respect to current Government recommendations a private funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Tuesday the 7th of April at 12pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Rita Ryan

The death has occurred of Rita Ryan (née Kinane) late of Loughane Upper, Templederry, Tipperary / Upperchurch, Tipperary. Late of Moher, Upperchurch. Predeceased by her loving husband Gus and Nanna to her cherished Louise. Deeply regretted by her loving family Matt, Marian, Terry and John, her brother Pakie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins kind neighbours, relatives and friends. May Rita Rest In Peace. In accordance with current government guidelines, Rita's funeral will take place privately. Mass in celebration of her life will take place at a later date. The extended Ryan family greatly appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

