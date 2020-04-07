Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 7, 2020

The late Michael Armshaw

The death has occurred of Michael Armshaw late of Parkroe, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Aisling, daughters Hanorah and Rónnad, parents-in-law Nora and Justus de Hooge, brother-in-law Rónan, and their extended family, parents Eileen and Liam, brother Jim, sisters Anne-Marie, Marguerite and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in peace. Removal from Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite at 2.45 pm on Wednesday for private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. House private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Air Ambulance.

The late Bridget Begly

The death has occurred of Bridget Begly late of Upper Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Bridget deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie and daughter Diana, sisters Nora and Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 the Funeral takes place privately. A Memorial Mass will take place when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The late Laura Brazel

The death has occurred of Laura Brazel late of Brookdale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Laura joined the Angels peacefully on April 1st 2020, at University Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Eithne and Gay, brother Lee, sisters Emma and Karla, aunt Marie O’Conor, niece Ella and her extended family. Laura will also be greatly missed by all her friends in Camphill, Kyle, Co. Kilkenny and Journey Man, Carrick-on-Suir and her special friend Kitty. There’s another angel in heaven. Laura's funeral was held privately during the week. Rest in Peace.

The late Rita Cannon

The death has occurred of Rita Cannon (née Mitchel) late of Bawnbrack, Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Glasthule, Co. Dublin. April 6th 2020, peacefully at home. Rita, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son David, daughter Diane, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Chealsea, Sean, Michael, David, Lilly, Meg and Pippa, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 the Funeral takes privately. Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family please click on the link below.

The late Patrick Heffernan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Heffernan late of Shrahavaralla, Clonoulty, Tipperary. Unexpectedly. In the excellent care of the Staff of the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Patrick (Paddy): Pre-deceased by his sister Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Mary, children Alma (Quinn), Michael, Cora (Ryan), Áine (Gleeson), James and Pádraig, brothers Thomas and Michael, sister Marie (Shortt), grandchildren Saoirse, Erin, Rían, Óisin, Jack, Dara, Lucy, Paddy, Billy, Hazel and Séadna, sons-in-law Ollie, Willie and Michael, daughter-in-law Siobhán and partners Ray and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace. Paddy will be reposing at his residence from Monday evening. Due to Government Restrictions house is private. A private Mass will be held at St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty on Wednesday(April 8th ). The Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.memoriallane.ie/memorial-lane-viewing-room at 2pm. Burial will take place afterwards in the local Cemetery. The family are very grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date.

The late Verona Malone

The death has occurred of Verona Malone (née Moloughney) late of the Comeraghs, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at her home having bravely fought her battle with cancer. Verona daughter of the late Michael and May Moloughney and sister to the late Diarmuid and Fergus Moloughney. Verona is survived by her children Janet, Kevin, Angela and David, son-in-law Jeremiah and daughter-in-law Susan and all her beloved grandchildren. Verona will be sadly missed by all her relatives, very kind neighbours and many great friends. Verona was a very active member of the business and social community in Clonmel and was much loved for her big heart, her great sense of humour and love of life.

In compliance with current public health requirements there will be no public funeral service and burial will take privately at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Wednesday, 8th April, at 11am on: https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Her family would ask that over the coming days everyone who knew Verona would take a quiet moment to think of her. We will have a celebration of Verona’s life with family and friends in due course. Please pray for the repose of her soul. May She Rest in Peace. Amen

The late Patrick Laurence

The death has occurred of Patrick Laurence (Patsy) O'Sullivan late of Milton Keynes, England and formerly Ardpaddin and Ballybrien, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford. Peacefully in the loving care of Bletchely House, Multon Keynes. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette, daughters Margaret and Teresa, son Patrick, sisters Maureen and Nell, grandchildren, April, Isabell, Ellie, Scot, Rebecca, Jack, Daniel and Sophie. Funeral arrangements will take place at a later date.

The late Mary O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Franklin) late of 1 Assumption Tce., Doon, Limerick / Tipperary. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the Staff in University Hospital Limerick, Mary; predeceased by her son Seán and her recently deceased sister-in-law Joan O’Dwyer, Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Tomás and Liam, daughter Siobhán, sister Joan, daughter-in-law Christine, Liam’s partner Anne-Marie, Siobhán’s partner Tom, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Daniel, Tomás, Edel and Darragh, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid 19 funeral is restricted to family only.

The late Margaret Roche

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Roche (née Kenny) late of Boheravoroon, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her daughter Mary. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, devoted husband Allen, daughter Gemma, sons Frank, Mark and Brendan, grandson Steven, sister Kathleen (Craddock), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to government restrictions a Private Family Funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 8th April, at 2pm. The Mass can be viewed online at thurlesparish.ie.Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

