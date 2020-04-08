Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The late Mary Cleere

The death has occurred of Mary Cleere (née O'Donoghue) late of Beechwood Grove, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Edward. Deeply regretted by her daughter RoseAnne (Troy), sons Noel and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to government restrictions a Private Family Funeral Service will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday, 9th April, at 2pm. The Service can be viewed online at thurlesparish.ie.

The late Gertie Cooke

The death has occurred of Gertie Cooke (née Byrne) late of Iona Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by her son Bill. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Liam, daughters Kayren and Denise, grandchildren Kelvin, Ella, Bill and Liam, great-grandchildren Liam, Conor and Caitlin, son in law Seamus, sister in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to government restrictions a Private Family Funeral Service will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday 9th April at 11am. The Service can be viewed online at thurlesparish.ie.

The late Kathleen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Brien (née Keating) late of The Green, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Milford Care Center. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Mary (O'Mahoney), Ann, Catherine (Oxby), son John, grandchildren Eimear, Emmett, Niamh, Orlaith, Joe and Caitlin, brothers Michael, John and Pat, sons in law Brian and Andrew, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Collette, Trudy and Margaret, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to government restrictions a Private Family Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 9th April at 3.30pm, followed by burial in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

