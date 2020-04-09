Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 9, 2020

The late Breda Hickey

The death has occurred of Breda Hickey (née Birrane) late of Glencree, Newport, Tipperary and late of Foileen, Rearcross. April 8th 2020, (peacefully) after a short illness, at her residence. Beloved wife of Joseph (Joe), deeply regretted by her loving daughter’s Kathleen and Brigid, brother Andy, grandchildren Ciara, Jake, Danny, John, Brian and Orla, son in law Dermot, brother in law Martin, sister in law Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. A private funeral will take place, due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to McCormack’s Funeral Directors. The Hickey family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date to celebrate the life of Breda. May She Rest in Peace.

The late Ann Flannery

The death has occurred of Ann Flannery (née Stapelton) late of Clonmore South, Cahir, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Ann (formerly of Borrisoleigh) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, son Ódhran, daughter Róisin, brothers Micheal, Timmy, Pakie and Gerard, sisters Geraldine, Rita, Sadie and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government & H.S.E. guidelines on public gatherings, Ann's funeral will take place privately. If you would like to leave a message of condolence please email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your sympathies on to Ann’s family. Thank you. May She Rest In Peace

The late Mary Sheahan

The death has occurred of Mary Sheahan (née Loftus) late of Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Lahardane, Co. Mayo. Mary passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening in the tender care of the staff of The Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, she will be sadly missed by her sons Daniel and Michael, daughters Geraldine, Corrina and Marie, grandchildren David, Stephen, Ciara, Daniel, Niall, Conor and Paul, brother T.P. (Loftus), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Sunday in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. This may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel at 10.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis. Mary’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Michael Slattery

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Slattery late of Ballymore, Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Michael (Mickey), beloved brother of the late Kitty Quirke and Monnie Quirke. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, sister Nellie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19, strictly private Funeral Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church Clonoulty this Thursday at 11.30am which can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/michael-slattery-r-i-p/ Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

The late Karl Weiss

The death has occurred of Karl Weiss late of Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Cork University Hospital. Karl, sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Pamela and Helga, sister Helga, sons-in-law Tom and Mark, grandchildren Karl, Dominic, Nathan and Eva, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral service will take place on Friday morning at 10 o'clock in St.Mary's church Irishtown followed by burial in St.Patrick's cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.