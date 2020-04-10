Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, April 10, 2020

The late Rev Fr Timothy Burke

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Timothy (Tim) Burke late of Birmingham, England and formerly of Coolboy, Emly, Tipperary. Fr. Tim (aged 96 years) passed away peacefully on April 5th 2020 in the much appreciated and loving care of Robert Harvey House Care Home, Birmingham. Retired parish priest of Stone Cross, West Bromwich where he served for 49 years, Fr. Tim is predeceased by his brothers David, Danny, Toby, James and Pat and his sisters Rita (Maher) and Joan (Quish). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister-in-law Aileen (Burke), his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, many wonderful friends, Archbishop Bernard Longley and brother Priests of the Birmingham Archdiocese along with former parishioners of Holy Cross Parish, Stone Cross. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Given the current circumstances regarding Covid-19, funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The late Marie Dolan

The death has occurred of Marie Dolan (née Breen) late of The Moate, Ardmayle, Boherlahan, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at home. Marie, beloved wife of the late Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine and Rosemarie, sons John, Michael and Thomas, sons-in-law Paddy and Pat, daughter-in-law Noeleen, Thomas’ partner Marcella and John’s partner Maria, her granddaughter and carer Laura, grandchildren Gary, Ian, Kate, Louise, Niamh, Philip, Gráinne, Eimear, Colm, Liam, John and Kayla, brother John, sisters Pat and Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 The Funeral takes place privately. A Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

The late Christopher Geraghty

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Geraghty late of Bawn, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Abbeyknockmoy, Co. Galway, Ex An Garda Síochána, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 09 April 2020 predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret and brother John Joe, dearly loved husband of Anne and beloved father to Michéal, Frank, Matt, Liam and Mairead (O’Brien). Deeply regretted by his wife, family, daughters-in-law Amanda, Eileen and Sandra, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren Ryan, Aidan, Christopher, Colin, Karol, Amy, Callum, Rónán, Molly and James, his brother Brendan, sisters Maureen, Annette and Dolores, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Public Health advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery, Co. Galway. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Christy’s life with family and friends. His wife Anne and family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Ashlawn House Nursing Home, Nenagh and Ward 2D at University Hospital Limerick, for the kindness shown to Christy during the course of his recent illness.

The late Denis Keane

The death has occurred of Denis Keane late of Auburn Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cappagh, Waterford. The death has occurred of Denis Keane, Auburn Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Killeeshal, Cappagh, Co. Waterford. Denis passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Wednesday evening. Recently pre-deceased by his dad Joe, he will be sadly missed by his partner Mary, brother Patsy, Mary’s family Anthony, James and Susan, sister-in-law Ber, nephews Ricky and Kenny, niece Suzanne, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private funeral service will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Good Friday at 10.30am. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live or watch later via the livestream service (www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by clicking on the tab “Clonmel”). Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinameela Cemetery, Cappagh, Co Waterford. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late Breda O' Sullivan

The death has occurred of Breda O'Sullivan late of Ard Gaoithe Close, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Breda passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon. Predeceased by her brothers Thomas and Patrick, she will be sadly missed by her children Lisa, David and Eric, partner Dave, grandchildren Zoe, Michael, Dylan, Dean, Layla, Cillian, Jack, Mia & Willow, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday in St Oliver’s Church at 10.30am. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live or watch later via the livestream service (www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by clicking on the tab “Clonmel”). Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late David O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of David O'Sullivan late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. David passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday. Predeceased by his daughter Nollaig, he will be sadly missed by his wife Theresa, sons David, Keith and Colm, grandchildren Keela, Dane, Rhea, Kaiyamai, Ryan, Gracie, Caitlin and Jessica, brothers Michael and Don, sisters Eileen (McKell), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday in St Oliver’s Church at 2.00pm. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live or watch later via the livestream service (www.churchservices.tv/clonmel, followed by clicking on the tab “Mobile”). Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. A memorial mass will be held for David at later date.

The late James Sheehy

The death has occurred of James Sheehy late of Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare / Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Michael, Claire and James, grandchildren Aoife, Eoin and Lara, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Fiona, brother Martin, sisters Mary-Ellen and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends. May James Rest in Peace. A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. A Memorial Mass for James will be held at a later date.

The late Vincent Taylor

The death has occurred of Vincent Taylor late of Morton Place, William Street, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Ballinahinch, Cashel, 6th April 2020, suddenly at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Jennifer and Samantha, son Roy, brothers Paddy, Phil, Christy, Louie, Gus, Des and Dave, sisters Breda, Helen and Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Vincent Rest in Peace. Due to Government restrictions a private family Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, 11th April 2020, in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel at 1pm. This can be viewed on line at www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial immediately after in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Condolences can be left on the RIP.ie link below.