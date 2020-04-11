Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 11, 2020

The late Noreen O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Sullivan (née Kinane) late of Annbrook, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Ardeen, Templemore. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her sister Maureen and brothers Sean, Jimmy and Micheál, beloved wife of James (Jimmy) and loving mother of Maria, John, Katherine, Jim and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Cecilia and Breda, brother Paddy, her adored grandchildren Rory, Michael, Hugh, Kevin, Mark, Ella, Maeve, Eoghan and Ruairí, daughters-in-law Cathy and Linda, sons-in-law Jeff and Andrew, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private Funeral. A Memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date. Jimmy and his family would like to thank the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home for the wonderful care that Noreen received. May she Rest in Peace.

The late John Anderson

The death has occurred of John Anderson late of Carrigbeg, Doon, Limerick / Tipperary. Peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Peggy, brother-in-law Michael Noel, niece Julieanne, nephews Kieran, Gearóid and Michael-Joseph and their partners, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to the current national guidelines John’s funeral will take place privately. Mass will be arranged at a later date.

The late Frank Kennedy

The death has occurred of Frank Kennedy late of Ballystanley, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly. Died, peacefully, at Esker Rí Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Claire and daughter-in-law Roseann. Deeply regretted ny his loving children Justin and Ciara (Rosemount), son-in-law Gabriel, grandchildren Cían, Eoin, Daire and JJ Kennedy, Oisín, Niamh, Cathal, Lorcán and Kellie-Jayne Daly, great-grandchildren Áedán Daly and Caolán Daly-Coyne, Oisín's fiancée Deirdre McManus and Niamh's partner Paul Coyne. May Frank Rest in Peace. In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations a private Funeral will take place in Dunkerrin Church on Sunday for the family only. Interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery, immediately afterwards.

The late Dennis Murphy

The death has occurred of Dennis Murphy late of Pinewood Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kanturk, Cork. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Predeceased by his parents Donal and Margaret Murphy, Killingleigh, Kanturk, Co. Cork, brother John, sister Kathleen and niece Katrina). Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Noreen and Esther, brothers Gerard, Bill, Patrick, Vincie and Miah, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thanks to Andy and Ann Boland and family who cared for Dennis during his illness. May Dennis Rest in Peace. Due to Government restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Monday 13th April at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel. This can be viewed online at churchservices.tv/clonmelstmarys. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel.

The late Patricia O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pattie) O'Dwyer (née Bourke) late of Fannagon, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late Paddy. In the tender care of the matron and staff of St. Martha’s Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael John, Paddy and Martin, sister Kathleen, grandchildren Conor, Ben, Katie, Sarah, Eileen, Aine, daughters-in-law Melissa, Jean and Lisa, brothers-in-law,Sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. A private funeral, Mass will be held in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 1pm on Sunday and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. To view the funeral Mass, click into www.twitch.tv

The late Cornelius J. Ryan

The death has occurred of Cornelius J. (Connie) Ryan late of Ballycurrane, Emly, Tipperary and formally of Herbertstown Co. Limerick. 10/4/2020. Cornelius J. (Connie) peacefully at Cluain Árann, Community Health Centre, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Daly). Sadly missed by his children Pat, Breda, Martina, Caroline & Valerie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother Tony, sisters Theresa O'Brien & Breda Noonan, nieces nephews, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Private. Family only.