Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 12, 2020

The late Sean Hickey

The death has occurred of Sean Hickey late of St. Vincent's Court, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sean, in the tender care of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his family; sister Teresa, brothers Richard, Patrick and Ned, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R. I. P. Private Funeral Mass will be held for Sean in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Monday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. To view funeral Mass, click into St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, live.

The late Mary Moore

The death has occurred of Mary Moore (née White) late of Portland, Lorrha, Tipperary. Mary passed away peacefully from this life on Friday 10th April in the care of Portumna Retirement Village. She is deeply missed by her devoted husband Sean, son John, daughters Breda, Anne and Christina, daughter in law, sons in law, grand children, great grand children, great great grand children, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. With current Public Health and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, a private Mass will be celebrated for the Soul of Mary with immediate family only on Monday 13th April at St Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha at 11am. Mary's cortege will travel via Portland to Lorrha on Monday leaving her house at 10:30am if neighbours wish to stand at their gates as a mark of support for the family. Private burial will take place immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Angela O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Angela O'Dwyer (née Kiely) late of Raheny, Dublin and late of Knocka, Drom, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital; beloved wife of Paul, loving mother of Paul, Noel and Marie and cherished granny to Laura, Jessica, Sarah, Jamie, Emma and Daniel. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section, “Condolences” on www.kirwans.ie. A Memorial Mass for Angela will be celebrated at a later date.

The late Margaret O'Grady

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Grady late of Monasterevin, Co. Kildare and formerly of Blackcastle, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, April 11th 2020,(Peacefully) in the much appreciated and loving care of the nurses and staff of the Muiriosa Foundation, Moore Abbey. Margaret: Predeceased by her parents William and Johanna O’Grady. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Kathleen O’Donnell and Brigid McGrath, nieces Ann and Louise, nephews Gerard and Ciaran, nieces in law, nephew in law, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and all those who shared in her life. May She Rest In Peace. In accordance with government guidelines, Margaret’s funeral will take place privately. Interment will take place in Rosegreen Cemetery. The family are very grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a Memorial Mass at a later date. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The late Noreen O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Sullivan (née Kinane) late of Annbrook, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Ardeen, Templemore, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her sister Maureen and brothers Sean, Jimmy and Micheál, beloved wife of James (Jimmy) and loving mother of Maria, John, Katherine, Jim and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Cecilia and Breda, brother Paddy, her adored grandchildren Rory, Michael, Hugh, Kevin, Mark, Ella, Maeve, Eoghan and Ruairí, daughters-in-law Cathy and Linda, sons-in-law Jeff and Andrew, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private Funeral. A Memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date. Jimmy and his family would like to thank the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home for the wonderful care that Noreen received. May she Rest in Peace.