Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 20, 2020

The late William O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O' Dwyer late of Ballydavid, Mullinahone, Tipperary and formerly, Ballydonnell, Mullinahone, peacefully after a short stay at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Saturday April 18th 2020 amongst the care of the loving staff. William (Bill), deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, parent to his eight wonderful children, sons: John, Willie, C.J., Aidan, and Michael; daughters: Siobhan, Maire, Emer, daughter in law: Olivia, sons -in-law: Joe and Phil, grandchildren, sister: Nellie Tobin (Callan), brother: Stephen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19.

The late Anthony Panton

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Panton late of Killaghy Street, Mullinahone, Tipperary and formerly Ealing, London, U.K., Sunday 19th April 2020 peacefully in the wonderful loving care of the staff of Strathmore Lodge, Callan. Anthony (Tony), deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne Marie, son Timothy, his partner Aoife, Grandchild Paige, brothers in law: Paddy, Peter, Michael, Jim, Terrence; sisters in law: Sr. Rosemarie, Mabel, Colette, Anna, Olive, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19.

The late Mary Wall

The death has occurred of Mary WALL (née Burke) late of Shankill, Dublin and formerly of Graigue, Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully, on Friday 17th April, 2020, in the wonderful care of Kylemore Nursing Home, Bray, the place she called home for over 20 years. Beloved wife of the late Dan and mother of the late David. Much loved and will be deeply missed by Gail, Danny, Jason and Janet together with their partners and families, sister Tess, brother Jimmy, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Mary’s funeral will be private. However, the family invite you to join them for a live streaming of their Farewell Ceremony on Thursday 23rd April at 10.30 on www.churchservices.tv/colliersbray.

The late Bridget Boylan

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Boylan (née Delaney) late of Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Kildare and late of Ranelagh, Dublin and Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, April 18th 2020, peacefully at her residence in her 97th year surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Mark, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ann, son Pat, son in law Pat, daughter in law Pauline, grandchildren Aidan, Declan, Orla & Stephen, Aidan's wife Kathy, sister Anna (Baker) (Thurles), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her wonderful carers. Rest In Peace. Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. Breda's funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 10am, by going to www.oln.ie

The late Michael Burke

The death has occurred of Michael Burke late of Farranshea, Fethard, Tipperary and formerly of Chicago, Illinois, Michael, in the care of the staff of St Benedict's, Cashel; deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, his sons and daughters Patrick, Michael, Peggy, Brian, Kevin and Elizabeth, his brother Patrick, his sisters Nellie, Biddy and Mary, son in law, daughters in law, sister in law, his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Due to current Government and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, Michael's funeral will take place in private. You may view the Funeral Mass online at parishchurch.net at 4pm on Monday.

The late Patrick Hanly

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hanly late of Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Knockmore, Ballina, Co. Mayo, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Sheila, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place in accordance with Government Guidelines and HSE advice in the interest of public health. A Memorial Mass for Pat will be arranged at a later date.