Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The late Kathleen Cash

The death has occurred of Kathleen Cash (née Connors) late of Lurgoe, Killenaule, Tipperary. Suddenly after a tragic accident, Sunday 19th April 2020. Kathleen, deeply regretted by her broken hearted husband Andy, her devastated loving parents Mary and Dan, brothers: Larry, Dan and Moyles; sisters: Mary and Margaret, Aunt: Eileen and her husband Tommy, grandfather: Larry, nieces: Mary and Ann; nephews: Dan and Larry, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends and all those who prayed for Kathleens recovery. May She Rest In Peace. A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19.

The late Brendan Aherne

The death has occurred of Brendan Aherne late of London, England and formerly of Ballybritt, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his brothers Brian, Denis, Dermot and Eamon, sisters Mary, Margaret and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace. A cremation ceremony will take place in London on Thursday the 30th April 2020 at 4.00pm, and the ceremony can be viewed on www.obitus.com. Please use Username: south0156 and Password: 232539 to log in. A memorial mass will take place in Ireland at a later date.

The late Sadie McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Sadie McLoughlin (née Byrne) late of Patrick Street, Templemore, Tipperary / Dublin. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her sister Norah (Dublin) and brother Jack (Mullingar). Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Paddy, daughter Norah, son in law Patrick, devoted grandchildren, Aoife, Sean, Orlaith and Niamh, brother Dermot, sisters in law Marie, Ceceline, Kathleen, Bridie, Peggie and Bríd, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. In accordance with current guidelines, a private funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Wednesday the 22nd of April at 12 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Frank Murray

The death has occurred of Frank Murray late of Cloughabreeda, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly Toureagh, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford. Frank passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon in the care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Predeceased by his wife Christina, he will be sadly missed by his sons Francis, Christopher and Sean, sisters Mairead (Fahey) and Phyllis (Nolan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday morning in St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late William O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O'Dwyer late of Ballydavid, Mullinahone and formerly, Ballydonnell, Mullinahone, peacefully after a short stay at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Saturday April 18th 2020 amongst the care of the loving staff. William (Bill), deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, parent to his eight wonderful children, sons: John, Willie, C.J., Aidan, and Michael; daughters: Siobhan, Maire, Emer, daughter in law: Olivia, sons -in-law: Joe and Phil, grandchildren, sister: Nellie Tobin (Callan), brother: Stephen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19.

The late Helen Roche

The death has occurred of Helen Roche (née O'Rielly) late of Cloumacon, Listowel, Kerry and late of Cahir, Co. Tipperary and London. Peacefully, on the 20th April, 2020, at her daughter Caroline's residence. Predeceased by her husband John and daughter Susie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Caroline, sons Francie, John, Caomhin and Alan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Peg, daughter-in-law Pat,son-in-law George,sisters-in-law Eileen and Lila,nephews,nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Wednesday morning at 11.30 a.m,which will be streamed live on www.listowelparish.com. Helen will be laid to rest in Cahir, Co. Tipperary. In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, please note Funeral is strictly family only.

The late Mary Slattery

The death has occurred of Mary Slattery (née O'Grady) late of Ballyanny, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Lady’s Well Street, Cashel Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Ashlawn Nursing Home (20th of April 2020). Predeceased by her brother Mick & sister Celine. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Eoin, Seamus & Brian & daughter Sinead (New Zealand) brother Eddie, daughters-in-law Kathleen, Gretta & Avril, son-in-law Adrian & all her adoring grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins & many friends. Rest in Peace. A private family funeral will take place in accordance with Government Guidelines and HSE advice in the interest of public health.

The late Bridget Walsh

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bee) Walsh (née Ryan) late of Foxrock, Dublin and formerly of Dundrum, Co. Tipperary) – April 20th 2020 (peacefully) at Tara Care Centre, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Bridget (Bee), dearly beloved wife of the late Loughlin, predeceased by her sisters Mary and Nora Ryan and Monica Maher, and much loved mother of Mary. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother-in-law Teddy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Due to Government advice on Public Gatherings a Private Funeral will take place on Thursday (April 23rd) at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock. There is a video link to the Church for those who would have liked to attend but cannot https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/. Condolences and personal messages may be made by going to Bridget’s obituary notice at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie.