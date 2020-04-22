Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The late Sumi Atkins

The death has occurred of Sumi Atkins late of Main Street, Killenaule and formerly Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary and South Africa. Sumi passed away peacefully on Tuesday in the care of the staff at St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Beloved mother of Xavier, she will be sadly missed by her son, brother Braam, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. A private cremation will take place on Thursday in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílisFor those who would like to express their condolences, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late Ann Johnson

The death has occurred of Ann (Annie) Johnson (née Fogarty) late of York, England and formerly Pike Street, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 20th April 2020. Deeply regretted by her husband Stanley, daughter Denise, son-in-law Neil, grandchildren Jenny and Timothy, brothers Daniel and Marcus, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friend. May she rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Peter O'Neill

The death has occurred of Peter O'Neill late of Ballincollig, Cork / Ardfinnan, Tipperary. On April 21st 2020 unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital, Peter beloved husband of Cathie and much loved father of Karen, Tommy, Debbie and Peter and brother of the late Thomas and Seamus and brother-in-law of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Colm and Cormac, daughters-in-law Rita and Olivia, grandchildren Peter, Alyssa, Alan, Shane, Jason, Gavin, Jemma, Lauren, Ryan, Cassie, Aoife, Tadhg and Lia, sister Doreen, brother John, sisters-in-law Maureen, Mary and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. In keeping with current government guidelines Peter’s funeral will be private. A memorial Mass will take place at a later time.

The late Brid O'Toole

The death has occurred of Brid O'Toole (née Byrne) late of Heathview South lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of Gurrane, Ballyhea, Co. Cork. Died 21st April 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin, daughters Ciara and Amelie, son Matthew, brothers Jim, John and Pat, sisters Mary and Siobhan, aunt Marie, relatives and friends. Private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, 23rd of April 2020, in Grangemockler Church followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass will be private for the immediate family only. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Albert Shanahan

The death has occurred of Albert Shanahan late of Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of St' Patrick's Hospital, Cashel. Predeceased by his beloved wife Trudy. Deeply regretted by his daughter Brenda, son John, grandchildren, cousin Delia Palmer, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, 23rd April, at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Mass can be viewed online at thurlesparish.ie.