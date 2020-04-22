OBITUARY: A leader and a gentleman - tributes to doctor with strong Tipperary connections

Doctor Michael Boland who died on March 25, 2020 in Skibbereen, Co Cork had strong family connections with Clonmel.

Three generations of the Boland family are buried in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. The late Dr Boland’s great grandfather, also Michael, was Master of the Clonmel Workhouse from 1874 until his death in 1897 – the longest serving Master of the Workhouse.

His great grandmother Eliza Boland was Matron of the Workhouse from 1881 until she retired in 1901. Eliza’s father was Thomas Quirke, a professional soldier and a native of Clonmel.

The workhouse was located in the building which later became St Joseph’s Hospital and is now South Tipperary General Hospital.

The first-born in the Boland family of 13 children, Charlie Boland is best remembered in Clonmel, as the author of many poems and prose pieces. His most popular poem by far is “The Two Travellers”, but more commonly known as “The man who was never in Mullinahone”.

A memorial on the Gashouse Bridge contains a verse of one of his poems and there is also another located in Blue Anchor Lane, off O’Connell Street, Clonmel.

The late Dr Boland’s grandfather Henry Patrick was born in the staff accommodation in the Clonmel Workhouse in 1876.

He entered the Civil Service in 1894 and during the First World War he served in the Ministry of Munitions in London. In 1924 he returned to Dublin as Assistant Secretary in the Department of Finance. Henry married Charlotte Nolan Taylor and they had six children, five sons and one daughter.

One of his sons, Michael Redmond Boland, born in Bray in 1914, married Bernadette Fox in 1938. They had four children - Patricia, Sheelah, Mary and the late Dr Michael Boland, who was born in October 1948.

Michael Boland spent his early years in Skibbereen, where his father was a solicitor and his mother a schoolteacher. He studied medicine in UCD, qualifying in 1972 and worked the usual rotation of hospital jobs before becoming a trainee GP in the Skibbereen practice of Dr Micheal O’Sullivan. He was asked to stay on as partner and practised there for 32 years.

He saw the potential for general practice to develop into a speciality providing diverse community care and went on to play a critical role in the evolution of contemporary general practice.

While a trainee representative on the Institute of General Practice, he first floated the idea of an Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP). In 1979 he persuaded the Postgraduate Medical and Dental Board to support the piloting of small group to provide continuing medical education for GPs.

An immediate success, continuing medical education expanded nationally and internationally and led to the establishment of an Irish College of General Practitioners in 1984. Dr Boland had drafted the constitution of the new college and became its first chairman of council from 1984 to 1987.

As a member of the Medical Council, he led a drive towards the recognition of general practice as a speciality under EU Directive, Ireland became the first EU member state to do so, in 1989. He was the founding Irish member of the European Academy of Teachers in General Practice.

As president of the World Organisation of Family Doctors (Wonca) from 2001 to 2004, he travelled extensively, promoting the organisation’s work in helping colleagues in the developing world meet their many health challenges.

As chairman of the Office of Tobacco Control, and ably assisted by Clonmel man the late Tom Power the Chief Executive of the Office, he oversaw the introduction of the smoking ban, another Irish first.

A lifelong supporter, council member and fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners, he was awarded its highest honour, the Foundation Medal, in 2011. UCC conferred an honourary degree of doctor of medicine on him two years earlier.

Paying tribute to the late Dr Boland, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said “Michael was always a thorough gentleman. A leader in every sense of the word. Sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Dr Boland is survived by his wife Susan, his three children Eve, Mary Jane and Mike and his sisters Pat, Sheelah and Mary.

Moving Tribute

On RTE Radio Sunday Miscellany on April 5 Mary Jane Boland delivered a very moving tribute in memory of her beloved father entitled – “A hard time to die: Grief and Coronavirus” in which she describes how Covid-19 affects all families who lose loved ones in these difficult times.

The following are her words, which may resonate with many readers.

“People say we do death well in Ireland. When my husband’s father died suddenly five years ago, there was an exceptional outpouring of community support. His body was laid out in the family’s front room, friends brought casseroles, people drove from all over the country for the funeral. Memories were shared. Tears were shed.

“This is not an unusual story. In fact, it describes every death in Ireland I have ever experienced.

“We do death well, not because we grasp onto archaic traditions of wailing women and waked corpses, but because even now, in the 21st Century, it is a ritual: we come together for the ‘removal’. We shake hands. We hug the relatives we know. We say something awkward to the ones we don’t. We walk the coffin to the graveyard. We drink. We sing. We remember.

“My father died last week. After 13 long years, he finally succumbed to a disease that stripped him of his identify, of his wit, of his recognition, and eventually of his ability to live.

“Grief is something different to everyone. With Alzheimer’s, it happens slowly and constantly.

“I remember the beginning, when my father had enough awareness to watch those he loved treat him differently; now a patient, not a peer.

“I remember the day I asked him to sign a birthday card for my Mother and he sat for ten minutes staring at the pen, wondering its function. That was the middle.

“And then there was the end, when life delivered him back to his earliest state – a 70-year-old man who needed the care of a newborn. Just as vulnerable, just as reliant, just as devoid of understanding.

“My family has lived with this chronic grief for my entire adult life. It has had an impact on small daily living and broad life choices. I thought when the time eventually came, we would finally be allowed to share in it with others.

“We would come together with people we know, and some we don’t, in that act of ritual we Irish do so well – a funeral. Something to put a full stop at the end of this drawn out story.

“But these are not usual times. We are living through a moment in which no one will have collective grief or the funerals they deserve neither the dead or the living.

“Families across the world will have to carry their loss within themselves. Covid-19 is reducing lives to numbers and we are in danger of doing the same ourselves.

“We must not get complacent about life. For anyone losing a loved one at the moment – whether a long life lived well, or a short life, ended abruptly – these strange times do not make their departure from this world any less heartbreaking.

“It is a cruel irony that my father, a man who was denied the act of remembering in life, was not memorialised in a way wanted or needed in death. It is something my family will live with and indeed share with others, as people continue to die in great numbers over the coming months.

“Perhaps my Dad would be glad about the way things ended – seeing a golden opportunity to slip out the back door without anyone noticing. A very Irish way to leave the party.

“Behind masks, behind doors, behind windows, I will remember and celebrate him. I hope some of you will too. Maybe one day we will do so together.

“Until then, may he rest in peace.”

A memorial mass for the late Dr Boland will take place at a later date.

Eamonn Lonergan