Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 23, 2020

The late Bridget Casey

The death has occurred of Bridget Casey (née Harty) late of Donoghmore Crescent, John Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick and late of Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William. Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The late Sumi Atkins

The death has occurred of Sumi Atkins late of Main Street, Killenaule and formerly Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary and South Africa. Sumi passed away peacefully on Tuesday in the care of the staff at St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Beloved mother of Xavier, she will be sadly missed by her son, brother Braam, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. A private cremation will take place on Thursday in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílisFor those who would like to express their condolences, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late Ann Johnson

The death has occurred of Ann (Annie) Johnson (née Fogarty) late of York, England and formerly Pike Street, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 20th April 2020. Deeply regretted by her husband Stanley, daughter Denise, son-in-law Neil, grandchildren Jenny and Timothy, brothers Daniel and Marcus, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friend. May she rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Peter O'Neill

The death has occurred of Peter O'Neill late of Ballincollig, Cork / Ardfinnan, Tipperary. On April 21st 2020 unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital, Peter beloved husband of Cathie and much loved father of Karen, Tommy, Debbie and Peter and brother of the late Thomas and Seamus and brother-in-law of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Colm and Cormac, daughters-in-law Rita and Olivia, grandchildren Peter, Alyssa, Alan, Shane, Jason, Gavin, Jemma, Lauren, Ryan, Cassie, Aoife, Tadhg and Lia, sister Doreen, brother John, sisters-in-law Maureen, Mary and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. In keeping with current government guidelines Peter’s funeral will be private. A memorial Mass will take place at a later time.