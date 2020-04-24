Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, April 24, 2020

The late Richard Coady

The death has occurred of Richard Coady late of Gortnahoe Village, Thurles, Tipperary. Richard, deeply regretted by his loving parents, Michael and Biddy, brothers Gerard and Darren, sisters Michelle and Laura, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Due to government restrictions Covid 19, a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 25th April 2020, followed by private burial. A Memorial Mass will take place when restrictions are lifted.

The late Mary Colfer

The death has occurred of Mary Colfer (née O'Connor) late of Castlemungret, Limerick / Donaskeagh, Tipperay and Mantlehill, Golden, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Patricia Merrick, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick, Jackie Sinnott, Kilpeacon Cross, Crecora, Co. Limerick and Annette Dundon, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick, sons Seamus Colfer, Castlemungret, and Bernard Colfer, Bournemouth, England, grandchildren, sisters Joan and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.

The late Judith Adair

The death has occurred of Judith Adair (Judy) Dene (née Ramsden) late of Kilteelagh Stud, Dromineer, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Hospital (April 23rd 2020). Sadly missed by her loving daughter Adair, sister Susan, son-in-law John (Leech), grandchildren Marguerite and William & William’s wife Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers & many friends. May She rest in peace. A private family funeral will take place in accordance with Government Guidelines and HSE advice in the interest of public health.

The late Ned O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Ned (Edward) O'Keeffe late of Cappauniac, Bansha, Tipperary / Athy, Kildare. Late of The Swan Athy, in his 94th year. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his son Martin’s home in Cappauniac, Bansha. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Comerford) he will be sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Lisa, Eamon, Andrea and Gillian, great-grandchildren Lexi, Robyn and Freya, sisters Bess, Margaret, Mary and Alice, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace. A private family funeral in line with current restrictions will take place in St. Patrick’s Church Clogh, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ned's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and the link will be available here on Friday. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot may leave your sympathies to Ned’s family by emailing costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your sympathies on to the family. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Michael O'Shea

The death has occurred of Michael O'Shea late of London and formerly of Blackthorn Grove, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town. 25th March 2020. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Bridget (Breda) & sister Siobhan, deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Jackie, sons Michael, Bradley & Harry, daughters-in-law Casey & Siobhan, grandchildren Michael, Lily, Cian, Bobby & Conor, brother Alex, sisters Caroline & Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Burial of ashes will take place in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town on a date to be announced later.