Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 25, 2020

The late Delia Kennedy

The death has occurred of Delia (Bridget) Kennedy (née Crowe) late of Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Rossmore and Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 24th April 2020, after a short illness, in the care and support of the staff at Clontarf Hospital (Orthopaedic Clinic) and the Hospice Team. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Catherine Breeda Patricia Sinead and the late Grainne. She will be sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Caoimhe, Eve, Jessica, Michelle, Daragh, Simon, Niall and Zoe, sons-in-law Aiden, Stephen and Neil and her wide circle of family, friends and colleagues. A private family funeral is taking place at this time. A Memorial Mass will be arranged to celebrate Delia's life at a later date to be confirmed.

The late Billy Devereux

The death has occurred of Billy late of Belleen Upper and Carrow Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Duncannon, Wexford. Unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved brother Arthur. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Sile and his cherished family; daughters Siobhan, Maria, Teresa and Bernadette, son Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret Egan and Teresa Kinane, sons-in-law Rory, Nigel, Mark and John, daughter-in-law Christine, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends. May Billy Rest In Peace. Due to government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for his immediate family only. His requiem Mass can be viewed this Monday at 10am by logging onto nenaghparish.ie. A Remembrance Mass for Billy will be held at a later date.

The late Patricia Carey

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) Carey (née O' Brien) late of Longstone, Rearcross, Tipperary / Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Beloved wife of the late Johnny, and mother in law of the late Seán O’ Donoghue. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter Geraldine, grandchildren Ava, Joe and Máireád, brothers Terry and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. A private funeral will take place due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to McCormack Funeral Directors. The Carey family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date to celebrate Trish’s life. May She Rest in Peace.

The late Antoinette Enright

The death has occurred of Antoinette (Toni) Enright late of Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Templemore and Castlebar), April 23rd 2020, (suddenly). Beloved daughter of Helen and the late Michael (Mick), and dear sister and wonderful friend to her brother John, sisters Helena and Jacinta and brother-in-law Gregory (Casey). So sadly missed by her loving mother, brother, sisters, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. You can view Antoinette's Funeral Mass at 2pm on Monday 27th April by following this link - https://lucanparish.com/live-webcam-stream. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please.

The late Monica Hogan

The death has occurred of Monica (Monnie) Hogan late of Killea, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, relict of the late Pakie, Deeply regretted by her sons Liam and Tomas, daughter Mary, daughters in law Mary and Aileen, son-in-law Jim, grandchilden, nieces, nephews, relatives and many many friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral on Sunday in accordance with current Government restrictions.

The late Bridie Macken

The death has occurred of Bridie Macken (née Cahill) late of Dangan, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Frank, Marie, Peter, Gerard, Pat, Susan, Tom, Billy, Margaret, Eileen, Seamus, Olivia and the late Carmel and Michael. Sadly, missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces her sister Ada Hanley, neighbours and wonderful circle of friends. Due to the Covid 19 regulations along with the goverment and HSE advice, Bridies funeral will be for family members only. Funeral mass on Saturday at 2pm. The Macken family would like to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time. A mass in her memory will be celebrated at a later date. House private please.