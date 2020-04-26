Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 26, 2020

The late Alice Pollard

The death has occurred of Alice Pollard (née Enright) late of Berkeley Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at her daughter Lorraine's residence surrounded by her loving family following a long illness bourne with great dignity. Alice, beloved wife of the Late Tom, sadly missed by her family Lorraine, Declan, Anita, Brian and Karen, sons-in-law Ernie and Ronan, grandchildren Matthew, Adam, Shauna, Aiden, Abbie, Liam and Tom, brothers Michael and Tim, sisters Joan, Pat and Lucy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass will take place on Tuesday morning in SS Peter & Paul's church at 10.30am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service; https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to South Tipperary Hospice. The family intend to hold a memorial service to celebrate Alice's life at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Ellen Cahill

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Cahill (née O' Brien) late of Monument House, The Square, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Friday April 24th 2020. Ellen (Nellie), deeply regretted by her loving husband Ned; sons: T.J. and Noel; daughters: Marie, Rosie and Lorraine; brothers: Dissie and Mick; sons-in-law: John, Martin and Richie; daughter-in-law: Mary; grand-children, great grand-children, nieces, nephews, relatives, nighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace. A private family funeral will take place on Monday April 27th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone, with burial afterwards in the new Cemetery Ballingarry, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19.

The late Josephine Conway

The death has occurred of Josephine Conway late of Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary. Predeceased by her brother Séan. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Séan & Bernadette, her sisters Geraldine, Mary & Dianne, her brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace. In compliance with the current public health requirements. Burial will take place privately. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

The late Carmel Kevin

The death has occurred of Carmel Kevin late of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and late of Templemore, County Tipperary. April 24th, 2020, returned to her God after a brief illness. Deeply mourned by her beloved sister Margaret Maguire and her devoted sister-in-law, Mairéad Kevin, widow of her brother Edward. Carmel will be very sadly missed by her loving nephews and nieces, Bryan, Kevin, Anne, John, Tom, Leo, Deirdre and Edward their respective spouses, her grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace. In keeping with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place take place on Tuesday, 28th April, at 11am and can be viewed online via webcam here.

The late William Quirke

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Quirke late of Silvermines, Tipperary / Inchicore, Dublin. Peacefully, at TLC Nursing Home Straffan. William (Billy), late of Inchicore. Beloved husband of the late Gertie & loving father of Anne, Mary, Kevin & Noel. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Sally, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings and in the safety of William’s family and friends a small private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for William will take place at a later date when the restrictions have been lifted.