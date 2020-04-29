Deaths in Co. Tipperary - Wednesday, April 29 

The late Ellen (Nellie) Lyons, St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir

Ellen (Nellie) Lyons, late of St Molleran's, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir died April 27.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Adrian Fahey, Bulfin Crescent and late of Ballynenagh, Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

Adrian died unexpectedly at home on 26/4/2020. Predeceased by his beloved mother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his loving family Seamus, Patrick, David, Florence, Charlotte and Brian; aunts Nancy , Mary and Connie, uncle Mattie, nephews, nieces, his great friend Ritchie and his many friends, relatives and neighbours.

May Adrian Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Adrian's life will be held at a later date