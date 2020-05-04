Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 4, 2020

The late Vincent Byrne

The death has occurred of Vincent Byrne late of Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Cahir and Grange, Co. Tipperary, 2nd May 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kate, sons Justin and Simon, daughter in law Lois, his adoring grandchildren Albert and Henry, brother Robert, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. May Vincent Rest in Peace. Due to government restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday 5th May at 11am in S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel. This can be viewed online at churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial immediately afterwards in Rathgormack Cemetery. Co. Waterford.

The late Neil O'Dea

The death has occurred of Neil O'Dea late of Circular Road, Tuam, Galway / Templemore, Tipperary. Retired Postmaster. Beloved father of the late Gerard Patrick. Predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Jackie and sisters Margaret, Ann and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife of 63 years Tilly, sons Seán, Padraic, Conor, Jim and Aidan, daughters Mary, Mairead, Siobhan, Deirdre, Niamh, Sinead, Grainne and Iarlagh, sons-in- law, daughters-in-law, his 32 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sisters Pat and Norrie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew’s, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, in keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Funeral Mass can be viewed at Tuam Cathedral webcam at 12 o’c on Tuesday. The O’Dea family appreciate your respect, support and understanding at this time. Those who would like to leave a message of condolence may do so at groganfdcondolences@gmail.com. A Memorial Mass for Neil will take place at a later date. Rest In Peace.