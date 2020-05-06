Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 6, 2020

The late Alison Dowling

The death has occurred of Alison (Ali) Dowling (née Noonan) late of Kilnockin View, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, son Daniel, her father Mike, brothers Michael and Matthew, sister Diane and all extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Alison's Funeral is private in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. The Funeral Service may be viewed online on Thursday morning on parishchurch.net at 11am.

The late Andrew Kearney

The death has occurred of Andrew Kearney late of Deerpark House, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Andrew passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Monday with his wife Audrey and daughters Grace, Anna and Lucy by his side. Andrew was a beloved husband and devoted father and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, parents Gus and Breda, brothers Pat and Gus, sister Michele, parents-in-law John and Rita (Farrell), aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Friday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s livestream service at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cork University Hospital I.C.U. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Andrew’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Patrick Nolan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Nolan late of Brownstown, Kilkenny / Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully at his brother's residence in Dublin with the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team in St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Baldoyle Family Medical Centre and Howth Health Clinic. Predeceased by his sisters Sr Teresa FMM and Joanne and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his sister Marie, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Kay and Joan, his adored nieces and nephews David, Andrew, Molly, Barbara, Emilie and Andrew, relatives, friend, and his fantastic neighbours in Kilkenny. May He Rest in Peace. A private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, please feel free to send on condolences by traditional manner. The family intends to hold a memorial to celebrate Paddy's's life at a later stage.

The late Thomas Rogers

The death has occurred of Thomas Rogers late of Maynooth, Kildare / Rathgar, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. Rest In Peace. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place.

The late Sara Ryan

The death has occurred of Sara Ryan (née Ryan) late of Coolbawn, Drombane and formerly of Castleiney, Co. Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by her beloved husband Matt and sadly missed by her heartbroken family - parents Mary and Paddy, brother Martin, sisters Catherine & Maria, father-in-law Tom, mother-in-law Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Following goverment guidelines Sara’s wake and funeral mass will be private to family only. Sara's funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday morning, May 7th, at 11.30am on the following link https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=avssmemorialservices . Sara’s family appreciate your support, understanding and co-operation at this very painful time for them. A memorial Mass to celebrate Sara’s life will be arranged at a later date.