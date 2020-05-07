Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 7, 2020

The late Eleanor Browne

The death has occurred of Eleanor Browne (née Nunan-Ryan) late of Cappanaleigh, Upperchurch, Tipperary / Kilteely, Limerick. Passed away, peacefully, on 5th May 2020. Predeceased by her husband Martin and sister Meg, Eleanor will be very sadly missed by her loving sons and daughter, Martin, Thérèse and Patrick, brother, Tom, sister-in-law Mary Lynn, nieces, nephews, cousins, good neighbours and large circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace. In accordance with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Tom Buckley

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Buckley late of Woodmount, Ballinasloe, Roscommon / Templemore, Tipperary / Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly of Castleiney, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and former staff member of An Post, Ballinasloe. Peacefully at University Hospital Galway, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sue, son Owen (Aughrim), daughters Aileen (Macguire), Bronagh (Campbell) and Assumpta (Connolly), daughter in law Geraldine, sons-in-law Niall, Ronan and Sean, adored granddaughters Emma, Leah, Eve, Hannah, Maeve, Áine, Kara, Shannon and grandson T.J., brothers Joe, Tony, John, Bryan and Simon, sisters Maura, Teresa and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, former work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family funeral Mass for Tom will take place on Friday 8th May at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery. Please note that in keeping with HSE guidelines, Tom's funeral mass is restricted to family members only. May his gentle soul rest in peace

The late Declan Flynn

The death has occurred of Declan Flynn late of Shandangan, Carrigadrohid, Cork and formerly of 17 Knockalton, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. On 5th May 2020 at Cork University Hospital , as a result of a tragic accident, Declan, first and only love and best friend of his heartbroken wife Patricia, and most wonderful Dad to Ian, Colin and Laoise, predeceased by his parents Sean and Alice Flynn, brothers Mick, Pat and Tom and his father-in-law, Pat Burns. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, children, brothers, John, Jim, Murt and Frank, sisters, Ann, Helen, Mary and Eilish, mother-in-law Margaret Burns, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and the wonderful community in Shandangan and Canovee, his work colleagues in Irish Pioneer Works and Declans large circle of friends in both Cork & Tipperary. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to West Cork Rapid Response and Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Forever in our hearts. We will always love you. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Declan's Requiem Mass will be 2pm Friday and will be on http://funeralslive.ie/declan-flynn/. A Memorial Mass to be arranged for Declan at a later date.

The late Daniel Danny Fogarty

The death has occurred of Daniel Danny Fogarty late of Longford Wood, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends. Due to goverment guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday in Clonakenny Church at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The late Jerry Lyons

The death has occurred of Jerry Lyons late of Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary & Béal na mBláth, Cork. 5th May 2020. In the excellent care of the team at Fennor Hill Nursing Home Urlingford. Beloved husband of Mab and father of Peter, Michael, Caroline, Geraldine and Jeremy, adored and adoring grandad of Sean, Adam, Amy, Shauna, Niamh, Cormac, Ross, Daisy, Oisín, Harry, Matilda, Ben and Max. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Tadhg and Peter, sister Eileen, extended family, friends and the wider athletics community. Rest in Peace. A private funeral will take place. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Jerry's life with friends and extended family.

The late Andrew Stevens

The death has occurred of Andrew Stevens late of Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving husband Patrick, sisters-in-law Carmel, Rena and Marie, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government and H.S.E. guidelines a family only funeral service will take place, followed by a private cremation. A memorial service for Andrew will take place at a later date.