Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 9, 2020

The late Mary Wells

The death has occurred of Mary Wells (née Fahey) late of 66 Hill View, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 7th May 2020, in her 100th year. Wife of the late Tim. Mother to the late Eddie Don, Noel and Marie. Sadly missed by her son Tony, daughters Helen, Geraldine, Pat and Annette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Ann, nephews Eddie, Billy and Packie, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Due to HSE guidelines Mary's funeral will be private to immediate family only.

The late Majella Costigan

The death has occurred of Majella Costigan late of Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Kathleen and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Bernie, Joan, Trish, Geri and brother Michael, sister in law Eileen, brothers in law John and Paraig, nieces Ailish and her partner Neil, Emer and her husband Conor, Aoife, Sorcha, Criona, nephew James, work colleagues in the Central Statistics Office, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Due to current government regulations, a private family funeral will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Saturday the 9th of May 2020 at 12 noon. Interment in Clonakenny Cemetery at 2pm. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com. Mass can be viewed live at www.twitch.tv/templemoreparish.

The late Fr Willie Hennessy

The death has occurred of Fr. Willie Hennessy late of Knocklong, Limerick / Annacarty, Tipperary, P.P.Knocklong & Glenbrohane parish, Co. Limerick. Formerly of Ballinlough, Kilteely, Co. Limerick. Fr. Willie was ordained in 1986 and also served the parishes of Newry, Ballina - Boher and Annacarthy - Donohill. Fr. Willie passed away peacefully 6/May/2020 at his residence. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and sisters Mary, Sr. Helen & Joan. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sisters Meta, Kay, Ann and Sr. Lucy, brothers Mike, Paddy, Tom, and John, sisters in law Sheila, Patricia, Linda, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, Archbishop Kieran, priests & religious in Cashel & Emly diocese, parishioners, a large circle of friends, his devoted houskeeper Rhonda and former parishoners. In compliance with Covid - 19 guidelines, Fr. Willie's funeral will be private. His funeral Mass will be streamed live on the internet, details to follow. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.