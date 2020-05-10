Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 10, 2020

The late Joan Dooley

The death has occurred of Joan Dooley (née Fergus) late of 'Beaufort', Newtown, Cahir, Tipperary / Fethard, Tipperary. Born in Fethard and died peacefully at home. Much loved wife of the late Garrett. Cherished mother of Adrian, Caroline & Suzanna and mother-in-law of Corina, Olivier & Ivan. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Stephen, Tilly, Evan, Lauren, Louis, Alice & Killian; brother Brendan (Derbyshire), sisters Helen (Monaghan) and Ronnie (New York), extended family, relatives and dear friends.

"May the sun shine warm upon your face until we meet again" Due to current government restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Monday 11th May in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11am.

The late Kathleen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Brien (née O'Connell) late of Ballylanigan, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Saturday, May 9th 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, daughters Mairead, Janette and Bernadette, sons Seamus and Donnacha, sister Joan, nephew Cyril, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace. A private family funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19.