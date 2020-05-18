Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 18, 2020

The late Jimmy Brennan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Brennan late of Roan, Killenaule, Tipperary. 16th May 2020, after a long illness. In the loving care of staff of Greenhills Nursing Home Carrick on Suir. Predeceased by his loving wife Nellie, brothers Paddy, Mick, Neddy, Thomas, John & William. Deeply regretted by his sons Jim, Eugene & Eamonn, daughters Eleanor, Pat & Martha, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Cian, Ciara, Daniel, Jessica, Sean, Aleisha, Ali, David, Paul, Ian, Ellen & Evan, sister Mary, brother-in-law Timmy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Josephine McGrath

The death has occurred of John McGrath late of Lios Mhuire, Clogheen, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Sadly missed by his sisters Anne and Noney, his brother Tom, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and all his good friends from Lios Mhuire, Clogheen and Ballyporeen. R.I.P. A special word of thanks to the wonderful staff of St Teresa's Cashel, and staff and service users of the Nagle Centre Cashel.

Funeral Mass take place in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, on Monday at 12 o'clock followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 the Funeral takes place privately.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Ryan (née Ryan) late of Rathcarden, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband John, deeply regretted by her loving sons Donal, Sean and Murt, brother William, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. R.I.P. Due to Government guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday May 19th in the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, at 11.00am followed by interment in St Brigid's Cemetery. A memorial Mass will take place for Margaret at a later date.

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan late of Wayside, Cabra Road, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Bohernanave, Thurles. Suddenly, after an accident at home. Predeceased by his wife Peggy. Deeply regretted by his family, sister Annie (Spain) brothers in law, sisters in law, nephew Patrick, relatives neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday 19th May, at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery. Mass can be viewed online at thurlesparish.ie.

The late James Ryan

The death has occurred of James (Sonny) Ryan late of Lodge, Puckane, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved brother Donie and sisters Bridget & Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Roady, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Sonny Rest In Peace

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Puckane this Tuesday, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery at approx 12.30pm. The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Geraldine Stokes

The death has occurred of Geraldine Stokes late of Sandymount, Dublin 4 and formerly of Kilsheelan House, Clonmel, May 16, 2020. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Sadly missed by her life partner Charles Masterson, her brothers Tom and Willo, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Special word of thanks to Prof. John Crown and the wonderful staff of the Cara and Cedar Care Teams for all their care and attention over a long period. Due to government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. A celebration of Geraldine’s life will be held at a later date when the restrictions have been rescinded.