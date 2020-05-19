Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The late Joan Farrell

The death has occurred of Joan (Nini) Farrell late of Albert Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff at Melview Nursing Home. Joan (Nini), sadly missed by her loving family sister Annett (McEvoy), brother George in Sheffield England, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, followed thereafter by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie. The funeral cortege will proceed past Joan's home in Albert St following the funeral Mass at 10.45 o'clock approx. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Michael Flynn

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Flynn late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Michael (Mick). Predeceased by his son Colin, granddaughter Sophie, sisters Noreen and Mary. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita, daughter Sandra, sons Alan and Partner Jacinta, Paul and partner Ciara, son-in-law Rob, grandchildren Taylor and his mam Dolores, Colin, Shane, Jay and Layla, brother Tommy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends. Rest In Peace. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Motor Neurone Disease Association. Private Mass will be held for Michael in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Wednesday, 20th May, and Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary via Cooke Park, Rosanna Road. Due to the current restrictions, Mass can be viewed on St. Michaels's Church, Tipperary Live https://cashel-emly.ie/church/tipperary/st-michaels/.

The late William Greenall

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Greenall late of Old Birr Road, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of St. Helen's England and New York. Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the management and staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved parents Bill and Anne and his sister June Shorter. Deeply regretted by his cousins and many friends & his past pupils of Traditional Irish Music. May Billy Rest In Peace. Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Youghalarra Graveyard at approx 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Fergus Hanley

The death has occurred of Fergus Hanley late of Kickham Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by his brother Vincent, mother Joan and father Michael. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Melanie, sons Declan, Michael and Conor. Sadly missed by his aunt Chrissie, cousins, extended family and friends. May Fergus Rest in Peace. Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The late Michael Kennedy

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy late of Clashabreda, Carrigatoher and Knockanpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary. Suddenly, predeceased by his parents Jack and Kitty, sisters Christine, Kathleen and Helen, brothers John and William. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Michelle, wife Nuala, brother Martin, sisters Susan (O'Brien), Mary (Collins), Patsy (Flynn), Noreen (Fleming) and Breda (Moloney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.