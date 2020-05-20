Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The late Alison Ryan

The death has occurred of Alison (Ally) Ryan (née McKeogh) late of ate of the Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary. Ally died, peacefully, in Calgary, Canada. Predeceased by her beloved parents Eileen and John. She was the much loved wife of Mark, loving mother to Emma, Sarah and Jack. Cherished sister of Helen and Rosie. A loving Auntie to Eleanor, Daniel, John, James, Noelle, Niamh, Lisa, Shara, Kayla, Chira, Laura, Michelle, Caley, Eamon, Yann and Fiona. She will be dearly missed by her Auntie Nora, Uncle Dan, cousins and extended family. Also, her mother-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law Robin, Liam, Noel, Gerard, John, Seamus, Dermot and their families, not forgetting her very wide circle of friends in Canada, England and Ireland. Funeral will take place in Calgary Canada. Alison means "light" and she shone a light into everyone’s life, one which will never go out.

The late Pamela Mary Boardman

The death has occurred of Pamela Mary Boardman (née Lopez) late of Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved son Nigel and daughter Sally. Suddenly and peacefully at home in the loving arms of her beloved husband Peter. Deeply regretted by her husband Peter, treasured daughters Gillian, Alison and Valda. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Colette, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Maria, Nigel, Adam, Aideen, Hannah, Georgia, Peter, Sam and great-granddaughter Polly, sisters-in-law Bruna, Rosemary, Helen and Jackie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace Due to goverment restrictions on public gatherings, a private cremation will take place. A memorial mass will take place at a later date and her ashes will be interred in Deansgrange Cemetery.

The late Dan Buckley

The death has occurred of Dan Buckley late of Clonskeagh, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. 18th May 2020 peacefully after a short illness ; beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Donal, Leo and Alan. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Frances, grandchildren Daniel, Laura, John, Colum and Cormac, nieces and nhephews, extended family and many friends. Rest in peace. There will be a private family funeral at this time due to Government restrictions. A Memorial Mass will take place in celebration of Dan’s life at a later date.

The late Margaret Looram

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Looram (née Ryan (Mason)) late of Cluen, Clonoulty, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of her daughters at 17 Killnamanagh Court, Clonoulty. Margaret (Peggy), predeceased by her husband Gerard, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Catherine and Marian, sons John and Gerard, brother Fr Patrick Ryan (M) C.S.S.P sisters Sarah (Everling), Kathleen (Leamy) and Helen (Holbrook), Grandchildren Sarah-Jane, Katie, Róisin and Tomás, son in law Sean, brothers in law, aunt in law Catherine O’Dwyer, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government Restrictions, a private funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines. A private Mass will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore, on Thursday (May 21st). The Funeral Mass may be viewed online at https://www.memoriallane.ie/viewing-room/ at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Her family are very grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a Memorial Mass at a later date.

The late Samuel McLoughney

The death has occurred of Samuel (Sam) McLoughney late of Main Street, Toomevara, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family, predeceased by his beloved brother Oliver; deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances and cherished family Deirdre, Monica, Samantha, Caroline and Joey, sister Anne, grandchildren Sophia, Ethan, Isabelle, Cathal, Caolan, Cillian and Aoibhin, sons-in-law John, Walter, Alan and Vincent, daughter-in-law Fiona, sisters-in-law Julia, Olive and Catherine, brother-in-law Kieran, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Sam Rest In Peace. Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Thursday in St Joseph's Church, Toomevara, followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery at approx 12.30 o'c. Those who cannot attend can listen to the service on 106.5 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.