Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 21, 2020

The late Kevin Bourke

The death has occurred of Kevin Bourke late of Stonehall, Newport, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary. Following an illness borne with fortitude and stoicism. Predeceased by his father, John. Kevin died peacefully at home on the 20th May 2020 with the support of Milford Hospice Home Care Team, Dr. Blanaid McCurtain and Elaine, and the team at Hackett’s Pharmacy.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Mary (nee Barry), brother Ruairí and Mary’s partner Ger. He will be dearly missed by his aunts and uncles, grandfather, cousins, amazing friends and the community that was so supportive to Kevin during his illness. Kevin was humbled and very appreciative of the wonderful care he received at University Hospital Limerick led by Dr. Greg Korpanty and CNM. Shirley Baker.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday 22nd May at 11.30am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport (restricted to family only) but can be viewed on www.twitch.tv. Search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Followed by burial in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. For those wishing to pay their respects, please adhere to government guidelines.

The late Tony Mills

The death has occurred of Tony Mills late of 2 Cullina and Main Street, Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, predeceased by his son Killian and sister Betty. Deeply cherished and missed by his loving family - wife Bridie, daughters Pamela (McInerney) and Lisa (Molloy) and son Anthony, sons-in-law Noel and Ray, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Anna, Cian, Evan, Abbe, Alfie, Archie and Anthony. One and only brother of Olive (Deane), Philomena (Grimes), Madgie (Gleeson) and Martha (O'Grady), brothers-in-law Eddie, Michael, Tom, Anthony and Paddy and all the Hayes family in Dublin, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends and loyal customers over his many years.

Due to the government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings Tony's Funeral will be private on Thursday the 21st at Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Joan Wilson

The death has occurred of Joan Wilson (née Minnema) late of Holycross, Tipperary and Zimbabwe. On 19 May 2020, peacefully, in the excellent care of staff at the South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved wife of John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, step-sons Andrew, and Kevin, step-daughter Caroline, daughter-in-law Caroline, extended family, friends and staff in the Sue Ryder Complex in Holycross. May she rest in peace. Joan's family wishes to warm-heartedly thank the staff in the Sue Ryder Complex in Holycross and also the staff in South Tipperary General Hospital. A private family funeral will take place, due to the HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Sue Ryder Foundation, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.