The late Sadie McLoughlin, Templemore

The death of Sadie McLoughlin, Patrick Street, Templemore on Monday April 20 last was a cause of much sadness in the locality as Sadie was a well known and much loved member of the community.

A native of Borrisoleigh, Sadie (nee Byrne) born in January 1930, passed away in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home Thurles, where she resided for a short while before her death.

In her younger days Sadie attended school at the Convent of Mercy Borrisoleigh. Her career began in 1948 when she joined the Post Office in Portlaoise.

She transferred to Roscrea in 1954, and when the Byrne family all moved to Dublin in the mid 50's, Sadie transferred to there also in the early sixties, and worked in Phibsboro, in Rathmines and also in James Street.

When she married Paddy McLoughlin from Roscrea she had to leave her job in the Post Office as was the usual regulation at the time.

They came to live in Templemore in 1970 and purchased the premises known as Harrington's Shop in Patrick Street in 1972.

Sadie successfully ran this shop until 2000 when she decided it was time to retire. Paddy and their daughter Norah were always on hand to help out at busy times.

Sadie's shop was a regular haunt and a favourite for both adults and children alike as there was always delicious treats of all kinds on display - she stocked a huge range of several types of sweets, chocolates, biscuits, and best of all were her delicious wafer ice creams! And as for her cones!

People travelled from far and wide to buy Sadie's 99's. They were just the best ever!! It was a sad day when her shop closed down.

Sadie was a very popular lady much loved by everybody. She was involved in Tops of The Town back in the 80's, both on stage and the various committees.

Following her retirement she became involved in the local Credit Union, loved her times with Templemore Active Retirement, enjoyed a few weekly sessions of Bingo and played a bit of golf as well. She loved meeting people and made lots of friends.

In her early days working in Roscrea and Portlaoise Sadie became lifelong friends with the girls that she met up with in her 'digs' in Gilmartins and Parkmore House.

This group of friends holidayed together up until recent years, with Kilkee being a regular and favourite spot she and they all loved to re-visit.

Sadie will be sadly missed by all who knew the pleasure of her company.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her devoted husband Paddy, daughter Norah, son-in-law Patrick, beloved grandchildren, Aoife, Sean, Orlaith and Niamh, brother Dermot, sisters in law Marie, Ceceline, Kathleen, Bridie, Peggie, and Brid, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends – she was predeceased by her sister Norah (Dublin) and brother Jack (Mullingar).

In accordance with the current guidelines, a private Funeral Mass was held in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore. Interment took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.