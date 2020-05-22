Tipperary deaths - Friday, May 22, 2020

The late Edmond Noel Britton

The death has occurred of Edmond Noel (Judy) Britton late of St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his father Eddie, mother Selene and sister Imelda. Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Suzanne, step children David, Kerry Lee and John, grandchildren , sisters Josephine, Denise, Patsy, Carmel, Tina and Diana, brother Martin, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Edmond Rest in Peace. Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral will take place. Removal on friday morning to the Island crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson's Association and Irish Cancer Society

The late Sr. Cecelia Guinane

The death has occurred of Sr. Cecelia Guinane late of the Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Kilcommon, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by her parents Denis and Mary Brigid, her sisters Mona, Mel and Trish and her brother Renz. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Sheila and Ursula, nieces, nephews, extended members of her family, her Mercy Community, relatives and friends. Due to current Government and HSE Guidelines her funeral will be private. Her Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday 23rd at 2pm followed by private burial in Convent Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service on nenaghparish.ie. A Remembrance Mass for Sr. Cecelia will be celebrated at a later date. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Ruby Dann

The death has occurred of Ruby Dann (née Jackson) late of Kilavilla, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Ashlawn House Nursing Home, Nenagh. Pre-deceased by her husband Isaac and daughter Avril. Deeply regretted by her daughters Hilda (Pratt), Carol (Sullivan) and Clare (Drought), sons-in-law Cecil and Tim, grandchildren Robert, Jason, Geoffrey, Grace and Ksusha, sister Pamela Talbot, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP. Due to goverment guidelines on public gatherings Ruby's Funeral service will be private and her remains will be interred in Dungar cemetery afterwards. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.