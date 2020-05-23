Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 23, 2020

The late Mary Blyth

The death has occurred of Mary Blyth (née Killackey) late of Kent Road, Cork City, Cork / Shinrone, Offaly / Tipperary. It is with broken hearts that we announce the death of our much loved mother Mary, Author and poet pen name (Yvonne O Connor) in her 95th year. Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family, Mary, (Nee Killackey, Shinrone Co Offaly) Beloved wife of the late Robert (Thurles). Loving mother to Charles, Michael, Maria (Murphy), Roberta (Moloney), the late Aengus, Cormac, Edel (Blyth Trindle), Yvonne (Hanley), and Conor, sister of the late Bridie Bowles. Proud grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours, carers and large circle of friends. The family in particular wish to thank Joan Hill, Mary Vaughan and Mary Rose for their wonderful support.

"To those who cannot be here with us today,

for Mam a prayer to Jesus say"

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately.

The late William Carroll

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Carroll late of Springhill, Killenaule, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Grazia, daughter Anna, son-in-law Angelo, grandchildren Liam and Emma, great grandchildren, brothers Michael, Sean and Paddy, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. In keeping with current government guidelines, a private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday morning in St. Mary's Church Killenaule at 11am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The late Patrick Enright

The death has occurred of Patrick Enright late of Ashgrove Meadows, Ballina, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Tubbertureen, Moyvane, Co. Kerry. Patrick passed, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff and surrounded by his loving family at Milford Hospice on Thursday, May 21st, 2020. Pat (PJ), beloved husband of Anne and loving Dad to Ciaran and Cora, grandad to Cian, Caoimhe and Cillian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren,daughter-in-law Yvonne, brothers Denis and Joe sisters Margaret and Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, family relatives and wide circle of friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Pat's Funeral Cortege will leave his home in Ballina on this Saturday 23rd May at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by Cremation in Shannon.

Please note: Due to the Coronavirus, Pat’s Funeral Mass and attendance at the Crematorium Cermony is strictly restricted to family members only.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Pat’s life will be celebrated at a later date. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The late John Finnerty

The death has occurred of John Finnerty late of Carrow, Elphin, Roscommon and late of Carrig, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary, brother Michael and sisters Nancy and Marie. John will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Robert, daughters Patricia and Joann, daughter-in-law Edel, sons-in-law Michael and Jamie, cherished grandchildren Laura, Eimear, Jennifer, Niamh and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions John's funeral is private to family and friends only. Private family Funeral Mass on Monday (25th May) at 12 noon in Aughrim Church. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund Sacred Heart Hospital Roscommon c/o Brady's Funeral Directors Elphin.

The late Caroline Moroney

The death has occurred of Caroline Moroney late of Balbriggan, Dublin and previously of 12 John O'Leary Place, Tipperary Town, May 21st 2020. Caroline, peacefully at her home following a long illness, bravely and cheerfully borne. Predeceased by her father, John, her aunts Nora, Kathleen and Maureen. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Frances and sadly missed by her uncles Tom, Con and Brian, her aunts Joan and Ann, nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. Greatly missed by her good friends Marian, Valerie, Denise, Gretta, Colm and Anne, colleagues, neighbours and many, many friends. Thank you to the staff of Hamilton Ward in Beaumont Hospital for their wonderful care. Rest in Peace. Family flowers only. Donations, If desired, to ISPCA. Private Mass will be held for Caroline In St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Monday, 25th May and burial afterwards to Church of the Annunciation Cemetery in Bansha. Due to the current restrictions, Mass can be viewed on St. Michaels's Church, Tipperary Live https://cashel-emly.ie/church/tipperary/st-michaels. A memorial service for Caroline will be arranged at a later date.