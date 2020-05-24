Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 24, 2020

The late Pat Kennedy

The death has occurred of Pat Kennedy late of Lisduff, Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael (Ahane), Martin (Aglish), sisters Peg (Kilorglin), Olive (Lorrha), Barbra (Aglish), brothers in law, sister in law, all his nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Pat's funeral Mass will be held privately in St Michael's Church, Aglish, at 11.30am on Tuesday, 26th May, followed by burial in Aglish graveyard. A celebration of Pat's happy life will take place at a future date. Donations, if desired, to Mildford Care Centre.

The late Nancy Hickey

The death has occurred of Nancy Hickey (née Maher) late of Liscahill House, Killinan, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Forever In Our Hearts. May She Rest In Peace. Due to current government guildlines on public gatherings, Nancy's Funeral will be held in Private. House Strictly Private Please.

The late Thomas Joy

The death has occurred of Thomas (Rem) Joy late of 'Rockside House', Rock Villas and formerly of Georgesland, Dualla Road, Cashel, Tipperary. May 22nd 2020, peacefully at home. Thomas (Rem), beloved son of the late Dick and Jane. Deeply regretted by his adoring wife Joan (nee Fitzgerald), daughter Kaffie Fogarty, son-in-law John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, sister Betty, many wonderful friends and loyal companion ‘Tipp’. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 strictly private family Mass takes place on Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/thomas-rem-joy/

The late Michael Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Michael Kavanagh late of 9, O Sullivan Terrace, The Commons, Tipperary. Michael is predeceased by his loving wife Alice. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Valerie, Deidre, Michael, Marie, James, Alice, Ann, Peter and Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sister Eileen (London), brothers-in-law James, Peter, David and Pete, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Michael Rest In Peace. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home Ballingarry. In keeping with current government guidelines , a private Funeral Mass will take place for Michael on Monday morning at 11.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry followed by burial in the Old Churchyard, Ballingarry.

The late James Ryan

The death has occurred of James (Emsy) Ryan P late of Fedamore, Limerick and formerly of Toem, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary), May 22nd 2020, suddenly at home; predeceased by his father Mick, mother Mary, brother Larry and daughter Marion. Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. Deeply missed by his wife Inta, sons Desmond, Jimmy and Joe and their mother Mary, brothers Mike, Johnny and Dan, stepdaughters Marine and Narine, grandchildren Adriana, Melinda, Mikaela, Damien and Noah, mother-in-law Janina, sons-in-law Julian and Eugene, daughter-in-law Valerie, partners Raquel and Maeve, sisters-in-law Anna, Joan and Therese, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and extended family, loved and missed by all. Funeral arrangements later.