Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, June 1 , 2020

The late Liam Meagher

The death has occurred of Liam (William) Meagher late of Terenure, Dublin / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Liam passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Tallaght University Hospital on May 30th 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis and dearly loved dad of Joe, Mary, Rosamund and Olivia. Pre-deceased by his brothers Donnacha and Donal, his sisters Bridget and Mary. Cherished grandad of Aisling, Niamh, Conor, Jessica, Elliot, Ben, Charlie and Amy. Liam will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Turlough, Enda and Alan, daughter-in-law Yvonne, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Liam for immediate family only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot can view the service live on: https://www.churchservices.tv/piusxor. You may leave a personal message at www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com. Please remember Liam this Thursday morning at 10am. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Jim Costigan

The death has occurred of Jim Costigan late of Moyglass, Tipperary. Peacefully at Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary. Jim, beloved husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Marian, Breda, John and Catherine, daughter-in-law Dolores, sons-in-law Sean and Greg, grandchildren Emma, Laura, Barbara, Carla, Sandra, Kate and Jane, great-grandchildren Saoirse, Darragh, Eabha, Lili, Sam and Ruby, sister Nora, nieces Marie and Nuala, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Funeral takes place privately. A celebration of Jim’s life will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

The late Mina Gorey

The death has occurred of Mina Gorey (née Hayden) late of St Johnstown, Fethard, Tipperary and formerly of Old Grange, Graiguenamanagh, May 30th 2020, peacefully, at home. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean, brother Pat and grand daughter Ruth. Very deeply regretted by her loving family;Lilian, Denis, Paddy and Marina, daughters in law Mary (Drangan), Mary (Kilbehenny), son in law David, sister in law Vera Hayden, grand children Shane, Patrick, Conor, Andrew, Emily, Louis, Austen, Lara and Sophie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace. Due to Government and HSE restrictions, Mina's funeral will be private.

The late Mary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née O'Brien) late of Kiltankin, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Peacefullly at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Patrick sons Tadhg and Eamon, daughter Breda ( O Connor). Sisters Joan and Margaret, predeceased by Marie and Liam, son in-law Liam, daughters in-law Louise and Denise and grandchildren, Ellie,Lucy, Lillie, Rona, Dylan, Isla, Olivia, Rory and Pippa. Sisters in-law, brother in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, Neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace. Due to covid 19 and HSE restrictions Mass will be for the family members only at the Church of The Assumption Ballyporeen at 11:30 on Monday and burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.