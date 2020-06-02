Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 2 2020

The late Maureen Long

The death has occurred of Maureen Long (née Cleary) late of Farranalleen, Fethard, Tipperary. Peacefully, in her sleep, surrounded by love. She was the beloved wife of the late John and mother to her cherished son, the late Gerard, darling mother also to Frances, Rosemary and Paddy, greatly loved mother-in-law to John (O'Connor), Gail Long, John (Hutch) and Gayl Lyons, beloved grandmother to Edward, Jondy, Réamonn, Avril, William, John, Annelise, Lara, Jessica, Sarah, Elaine, Ciara and Callum, great-grandmother of Donncha, Laoise and Órla, Jack and Thomas, Róise and Fionn. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and dear friends. In line with current Covid restrictions her Funeral, to be celebrated on Wednesday June 3rd, 2020, at 1pm in St Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, and burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel, will be strictly private. The Funeral Mass may be watched live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

The late Liam Meagher

The death has occurred of Liam (William) Meagher late of Terenure, Dublin / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Liam passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Tallaght University Hospital on May 30th 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis and dearly loved dad of Joe, Mary, Rosamund and Olivia. Pre-deceased by his brothers Donnacha and Donal, his sisters Bridget and Mary. Cherished grandad of Aisling, Niamh, Conor, Jessica, Elliot, Ben, Charlie and Amy. Liam will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Turlough, Enda and Alan, daughter-in-law Yvonne, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Liam for immediate family only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot can view the service live on: https://www.churchservices.tv/piusx or you may leave a personal message at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. Please remember Liam this Thursday morning at 10am. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late John White

The death has occurred of John White late of Dreenan, Ballybofey, Donegal / Bansha, Tipperary. The death has occurred at his home, in the loving care of his family, of Former Detective Sergeant, John White, Dreenan, Ballybofey and formerly of Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Rosaleen, much loved father of Caroline, Sean, Ciaran, Catherine and the late babies Christopher and Stephen, cherished son of Angela and devoted brother of Kitty, Philip and Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, mother, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (June 3rd) at 10.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page. In compliance with current guidelines (re: Covid-19) the House, Funeral and Burial will be Private to the Immediate Family Only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Cancer Research c/o any family member.